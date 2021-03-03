Artificial Intelligence and Expert Systems Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2017-2027

Introduction

Future Market Insights presents yet another comprehensive and an insightful report titled ‘Artificial Intelligence and Expert Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2027’. In this report, Artificial Intelligence and Expert Systems Market is defined as a concept in which the machines think like humans. The science and engineering which helps to make intelligence machines such as robots is also included in artificial intelligence. It helps to accelerate the enterprise businesses through automation. It creates expert systems as well as implements human intelligence in machines. There are various technologies used in Artificial Intelligence and Expert Systems that include deep learning, machine learning, natural language processing and many others. Artificial intelligence is used for various applications including gaming, speech recognition, vision systems, text recognition, intelligent robots and many others.

Report Structure

This report is divided into four distinct parts to offer clarity and easy readability to the report audiences. The first section of the report is the introduction, which contains the executive summary of the report, the market taxonomy and the definition of the market, namely, Artificial Intelligence and Expert Systems and also the market viewpoint. In another subsection of the introduction part, global Artificial Intelligence and Expert Systems market value analysis is given. Also, market dynamics of the global Artificial Intelligence and Expert Systems market in the form of drivers, restrains and trends is given in the introduction part. The second part of the report contains the global Artificial Intelligence and Expert Systems market analysis and forecast by region, by industry type, by technology and by market. This section of the report contains important market numbers in the form of market attractiveness index, incremental dollar opportunity and basis point share analysis. The third part of the report contains the regional Artificial Intelligence and Expert Systems market analysis and the regions are chosen as per the market taxonomy.

Competition Landscape

The last part of this report contains the competition landscape that contains information about the key players operating in the global Artificial Intelligence and Expert Systems market. The competition landscape contains a dashboard view of the companies and also have the detailed information for each of the leading individual companies operating in the global Artificial Intelligence and Expert Systems market. This information is in the form of company description, product overview, key developments, strategic overview and key financials of each of the individual companies. In addition, a SWOT analysis of each of the companies profiled is also given which gives the report audiences information about the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and the threats that the leading companies operating in the global Artificial Intelligence and Expert Systems market are facing. This competition landscape is a valuable part of the report as it contains all the necessary information to study the leading companies operating in the global Artificial Intelligence and Expert Systems market in detail and find how they implement their strategies and vision to stay at top in this highly competitive market. This type of information is invaluable for the new entrants in the global Artificial Intelligence and Expert Systems market as they can learn quite a bit from the leading companies operating in this market. Also, the information provided in the competition landscape is also valuable for the established companies in the global Artificial Intelligence and Expert Systems market as they come to know about their competitors and the strategies they have adopted to stay at the pole position in this cut- throat market.

Research Methodology

Overall market size has been analysed through historical data, primary responses, and public domain data. Revenue of companies in the Artificial Intelligence and Expert Systems market has been benchmarked to ascertain the market size for the base year. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP and industry growth have been considered to forecast the market size over the forecast period. The historical growth trend of end-use industries, market participants’ performance, as well as the present macro-economic outlook has been taken into consideration for estimating the overall market trend forecast. This data is then validated using the triangulation method and is extensively scrutinised using advanced tools to garner quantitative and qualitative insights into the global Artificial Intelligence and Expert Systems market.

Market Taxonomy

By Industry Type By Technology By Market By Region BFSI

Discrete & Process Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Wholesale

Professional & Consumer

Service

Transportation

Media & Entertainment

Telecommunications & Utilities

Government

Education

Others (Construction, Resource Industries) Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Machine Vision

AGI

ASI Hardware

Software

Services North America

Asia-Pacific excluding

Japan

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Japan