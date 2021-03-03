Family Entertainment Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2017-2027

The report ‘Family Entertainment Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027’ is a comprehensive take on the Family Entertainment market and elaborates about the various dimensions of the Family Entertainment market based on their type and revenue source. Family entertainment centres are indoor entertainment centres that provide a variety of entertainment to individuals of all ages. Family entertainment centres are basically designed to engage every person of the family. These centres offer a variety of games, arcade games, video games, gaming consoles, machine based games, indoor sports, and VR based games along with hosting of private birthday parties, etc. Family entertainment centres adopt strategies such as offering gift cards, incentives, and bonuses that expire after a stipulated time period mentioned to customers for payment system. This increases the number of customer visits to the particular centre.

Report Inclusions

The first part of the report covers the market introduction of the Family Entertainment market. The second part contains the regional analysis of the Family Entertainment market with the regions being selected as per the market taxonomy. The third part of the report consists of the competition landscape, which features important players operating in the global Family Entertainment market and presents important information about these companies. The last part of the report consists of global Family Entertainment market analysis by FEC type, visitor demographics, facility size, attendance per day, revenue source and region.

In the introduction, pertinent market numbers of the most lucrative region and segment have been covered. This section also has the executive summary, which is valuable for the report audience to have a cursory glance at this vast market. Besides the executive summary, the introduction also highlights the definitions of Family Entertainment and their various types. The various macroeconomic factors influencing the global Family Entertainment market are also discussed in the introduction. Besides this, opportunity analysis of the global Family Entertainment market is also given. An important part of the introduction contains the views of the key market participants in the global Family Entertainment market.

The second part of the report contains a region wise market analysis and opportunity assessment of the global Family Entertainment market. This section of the report depicts the regional market dynamics of the global Family Entertainment market and highlights the drivers that encourage the growth of this market and the restraints that hamper the growth of this market. Besides the drivers and restraints, the various opportunities and trends in the global Family Entertainment market are also discussed.

The third part of the report contains the competitive landscape of the Family Entertainment market. This part comprises information on the leading companies operating in the global Family Entertainment market. This competition landscape gives a dashboard view of the key companies operating in the global Family Entertainment market along with their important information and broad strategy adopted to stay as leaders in the global Family Entertainment market. Each of the leading companies is also profiled individually and important information about the company such as company details, company description and product portfolio along with key developments concerning the company and strategic analysis is presented. The last part of the report features the global Family Entertainment market analysis by FEC type, visitor demographics, facility size, attendance per day, revenue source and region. This section of the report contains important market metrics such as BPS analysis, year-on-year growth rates, absolute dollar opportunity and market attractiveness index.

Research Methodology

Overall market size has been analysed through historical data, primary responses, and public domain data. Revenue of companies in the Family Entertainment market has been benchmarked to ascertain the market size for the base year. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP and industry growth have been considered to forecast the market size over the forecast period. The historical growth trend of end-use industries, market participants’ performance, as well as the present macro-economic outlook has been taken into consideration for estimating the overall market trend forecast. This data is then validated using the triangulation method and is extensively scrutinised using advanced tools to garner quantitative and qualitative insights into the global Family Entertainment market.

Market Taxonomy

FEC Type

Arcade Studios

VR Gaming Zones

Sports Arcades

Others

Visitors Demographics

Families With Children (0–9)

Families With Children (9–12)

Teenagers (12–18)

Young Adults (18–24)

Adults (24+)

Facility Size

<5,000 Sq. ft.

5,001 to 10,000 Sq. ft.

10,001 to 20,000 Sq. ft.

20,001 to 40,000 Sq. ft.

>40,000 Sq. ft

Attendance per day

<25,000

25,001 to 50,000

50,001 to 100,000

100,001 to 250,000

>250,000

Revenue Source

Entry Fees & Ticket Sales

Food & Beverages

Merchandising

Advertising

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Why should you invest in this report?

This report will help you acquire the necessary competitive intelligence you may require for a successful stint in the global Family Entertainment market. You can also gather information on the leading market players and their key strategies that enable them to stay as leaders in this highly competitive market. Learn about the key industry trends, opportunities and restraints that have a bearing on the global Family Entertainment market and go to market armed with pertinent insights on various types and regional markets of the global Family Entertainment market. The report will further help you understand which segment and FEC type is popular in which region so that you can make your investment accordingly.