Wound Care Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2014-2020

This Future Market Insights report examines the China Wound Care Market for the period 2014 – 2020. The China market is not limited to Beijing and Shanghai anymore, with Tier 2 cities in China such as Suzhou emerging as prominent markets for Wound Care products in the country. This report focuses on the market trends and developments in Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities in China. On the basis of Wound Care products, the market in the country has been segmented into adhesive bandages, disinfectants and gauzes.

The report provides an overview of China’s economy, statistics and in-depth analysis about the healthcare industry in the country, healthcare expenditure, per capita income and wound rate, among others. The healthcare industry in the country is mainly driven by growing aging population and increasing household income.

The report covers China Wound Care market revenue split by product type, namely, revenue generated by adhesive bandage, disinfectant and gauzes product segment in 2014 and forecast till 2020. A detailed analysis of latest trends followed by major players is also included in the report.

Furthermore, the report offers detailed analysis of the adhesive bandages segment in China by prices (low-end adhesives bandages & high-end adhesive bandages), by material (plastic, cloth, paper and foam) and by purpose of use (special bandage, transdermal bandage and butterfly stiches).

Thereafter, the report provides an insight of the China disinfectant products segment. This section analyses market share held by key players and market share of various types of disinfectants (antiseptic liquid, spays & wipes). This section also covers key online & offline promotional strategies used by market participants to attract customers.

Succeeding section of the FMI report provides in-depth information about the China gauzes segment, by price (low & high end gauzes) and by gauze type (woven & non-woven). Cross segmental analysis (low- and high-end gauzes in woven and non-woven segments) is also covered in this section.

The section that follows offers price point analysis of each product segment (adhesive bandage, disinfectant and gauzes) in 2014 & forecast till 2020.

All the above mentioned product segments are further covered on basis of revenue generated by each product segment in Tier 1 ,2 and 3 cities in China.

This is proceeded by a section that highlights revenue generated by each product segment by sales channel, namely online and offline. The report also considers sub-segments in offline channels (hypermarket and supermarket, convenience stores, drugstores and pharmacies).

This section also covers cross segmental analysis of each retail channel by Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities.

Key feature of this report is analysis of all key China Wound Care market segments, sub-segments, regional adoption and verticals revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute $ opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a market player can look to achieve and also helps identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the China’s Wound Care market.

The final section of the report provides the competitive landscape of the China Wound Care market which gives audiences a dashboard view based on presence of key players in the market, their product portfolios and key differentiators.

The report covers information regarding key players in the various product segments, namely, disinfectant, adhesive bandage and gauze. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective & detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to various market segments in the China’s Wound Care market.

Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the China Wound Care marketplace. Detailed profiles of the major players in the market are also included within the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the China Wound Care market. Key competitors covered in the report are Johnson & Johnson, Covidien, Winner Medical, Reckitt Benckiser and Yunnan Baiyao.

The report also includes profiles of key retailers in the China Wound Care market such as Watson, Mannings, 7Eleven, Nepstar and Hualian.