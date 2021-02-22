Natural Language Processing (NLP) In Healthcare And Life Sciences Market – Detailed Survey On Key Trends, Leading Players & Revolutionary Opportunities 2026
In 2018, the global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
3M (Minnesota)
Cerner Corporation (Missouri)
IBM Corporation (New York)
Microsoft Corporation (Washington)
Nuance Communications (Massachusetts)
M*Modal (Tennessee)
Health Fidelity (California)
Dolbey Systems (Ohio)
Linguamatics (Cambridge)
Apixio (San Mateo)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Rule-based
Statistical
Hybrid
Market segment by Application, split into
Machine Translation
Automated Information Extraction
Report Generation
Predictive Risk Analytics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
