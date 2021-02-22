Inflight Catering Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Gate Gourmet, Sats, Flying Food

Inflight catering or airline food is a service provided by the companies to passengers during air travel as well as at the airport. Inflight Catering becomes an important part of the business nowadays, especially for the flights which serve long distances. Inflight catering includes two procedures in order to deliver the best possible services to the on-board passengers which are Meal planning and meal design. These meals are organized by expert airline catering services and served to passengers using an airline service trolley. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), catering planning and catering procedures are important areas for inflight services. The quality and quantity of the meals served in-flight differs by the different airline companies and class of travel of an individual. The rapid growth of the aviation industry is giving fuel to inflight catering in the market.

Latest released the research study on Global Inflight Catering Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Inflight Catering Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Inflight Catering. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Gate Gourmet (Switzerland),LSG Sky Chefs (Germany),Sats Ltd. (Singapore),Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd. (Hong Kong),Dnata (United Arab Emirates),Flying Food Group (United States),Emirates Flight Catering (United Arab Emirates),IGS Catering Services (India),Jetfinity (United States),Newrest International Group S.A.S (France).

Market Drivers:

Development and Growth of the Aviation Industry.

Rising Consumer Spending and Affordable Air Travel in Emerging Economies

Integration of Technology for the Ordering of Food and Beverages OnBoard

A Rise in the Number of Domestic and International Air Travel

Market Trends:

Introduction of Concepts like Retail On Board and Personal In-Flight Chefs

Introduction of Beverages like Premium Wines to Satisfy the Business and First Class Passengers

Offering Regional as well as Continental Meal Options to the Passengers

Challenges that Market May Face:

Maintaining the High Quality of Food as per Passengers Satisfaction

Demand for Environment-Friendly Materials on the Flight for Packaging

Lack of Hygiene & Safety of Food

The Global Inflight Catering Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Outsource, In-house, Hotels & Small Caterers), Aircraft Seating Class (Economy Class, Business Class, First Class), Food Type (Meals (Main Course, Breakfast and Starter and Platter), Bakery & Confectionery (Desert), Beverages, Others), Flight type (Full-Service Carriers, Low-Cost Carriers, Hybrid, Others)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Inflight Catering Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Inflight Catering Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Inflight Catering market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Inflight Catering Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Inflight Catering

Chapter 4: Presenting the Inflight Catering Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Inflight Catering market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Inflight Catering Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Inflight Catering Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

