IQF Vegetable Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2019 – 2029

Global IQF Vegetable Market: Overview

Swift and hassle free transport is the need of the hour today as demand for fresh products – fruits, vegetables, and beyond goes up drastically. This is a result of the new-age consumer being more aware regarding the benefits of fresh foods and ingredients. It therefore creates notable demand for all things fresh. In turn, this requires Individual Quick Freezing during procurement and distribution, driving up demand for IQF vegetables.

As per TMR Research, this will lead to massive growth in the global IQF Market. The CAGR will be steady and lead to a number of attractive avenues, promising a pathway to growth for a decent number of players. Technology plays a key role here and so does innovation.

Global IQF Vegetable Market: Notable Development

In the global IQF vegetable market, new opportunities will emerge for players – a result of stead growth anticipated in the market. This will lead players operating in the playfield, to have a sharp eye on growth dynamics and opt for appropriate strategies as per need. It is pertinent here that from the many growth strategies that players often resort to in the market, the most significant ones are mergers and acquisitions technological advancement, and research and development.

Top players operating in the slightly fragmented landscape of global IQF Vegetable Market are:

Greenyard NV

Kerry Group Plc.

J.R. Simplot Co.

SunOpta Inc.

Global IQF Vegetable Market: Key Trends and Drivers

TMR Research has identified a slew of factors that are impacting growth in the global IQF market positively. The interplay among these is set to lead it on a steady upward growth curve over the forecast period of the upcoming report. A synopsis of these varied growth factors is outlined below:

Demand for fresh vegetables is seeing an upward trend and that is fuelling notable growth in the global IQF market. The demand comes from consumers as well industries such as food and beverages. Here, it is also pertinent to note that a robust distribution channel plays a critical role and therefore players are diverting attention to improving retail supply and supply chains and channels.

Increasing awareness regarding benefits of fresh vegetables is driving their demand in a major way. This will be supported over the forecast period owing to factors such as increase in disposable income across the world so consumers don not hesitate to pay a premium price for high quality products. This will contribute massively to growth anticipated for global IQF market over the stated assessment period.

Global IQF Vegetable Market: Regional Analysis

Over the stated assessment period of the upcoming report of TMR Research, North America is slated to be the major market player. Robust supply chains in the market will be significant factors of growth in the region. The most notable contributors to growth will be two countries in the region – Canada and the United States of America. Availability and high demand for farm fresh vegetables is high and this is also contributing quite positively to growth in the regional IQF vegetable market over the forecast period. Retail chain plays a prominent role in easy availability and accessibility of these vegetables. Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) region will also be attractive regions due to massive claim on market share and high growth rate respectively.

Global IQF Vegetable Market: Based on Product Type

Beans

Peas

Corn & Baby Corn

Broccoli & Cauliflower

Potato

Onion

Tomato

Carrot

Others

Global IQF Vegetable Market: Based on End-user

Retail Sector

Industrial Sector

