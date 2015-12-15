Sea Bream Market in Good Shape in 2019; COVID-19 to Affect Future Growth Trajectory

Sea Bream is a collective term which is used to denote various edible fish species of fresh and marine waters. There are variety of genera that falls under Sea Bream including black bream, red bream, Sea Bream, Pandora bream, white bream, couch’s bream and others. The Sea Bream or black Sea Bream is the most popular type of bream and accounts for relatively high production among all other types of breams. Sea Breams are exclusively distributed across the Mediterranean, and black sea, and Eastern Atlantic from the British Isles, canary islands etc. The major production of Sea Bream comes from aquaculture and EU countries are collectively the largest producer across the globe, followed by Turkey. Owing to increasing awareness of health benefits of fishes and taste developed for Sea Bream among individuals across the globe is expected to boost the growth of Sea Bream over the forecast period.

Owing to increasing demand for seafood domestically as well as globally, the producers finds a robust opportunity of growth of Sea Bream market over the forecast period.

Sea Bream Market: Segmentation

Sea Bream market is segmented on the basis of species, product type, nature, sales channel and region.

On the basis of species, Sea Bream market is segmented into black bream, red bream, Sea Bream, Pandora bream, white bream, couch’s bream and others. Sea Bream or black Sea Bream holds the relatively high value and volume share across the globe and expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Sea Bream market is segmented on the basis of product type into fresh and processed. The processed segment is further sub-segmented into frozen, canned, smoked and others. The smoked Sea Bream is exclusively used for salads and dressings.

On the basis of nature, Sea Bream is segmented into organic and conventional Sea Breams. The organic segment is expected to increase with substantial CAGR over the forecast period.

Sea Bream market is further segmented on the basis of sales channel into direct sales and retail sales. Retail sales is further sub-segmented into modern trade, convenience stores, specialty outlets, modern grocery stores, online retailing and other retailing formats. Modern trade segment is expected to exhibit relatively high value CAGR over the forecast period.

Sea Bream market: Drivers, Restraints, and Trends

Increasing health consciousness and developing interest for seafood and Sea Bream among individuals across the globe is expected to drive the growth of Sea Bream market across the globe. Sea Bream possess multiple vitamins, proteins as well as essential fatty acids, owing to which it is preferred by individuals. Sea Bream also possess low content of fat and oils which are mainly concentrated in the liver, hence it is an excellent option for individuals looking for healthy food. Also, increasing demand for whitefish meat, the demand for Sea Bream is also expected to increase, as it also possess white meat. Millennial demographic of the world is increasingly inclined towards natural source of proteins and snacks which are clean label, which is a factor driving growth of Sea Bream market. Increasing use of Sea Bream in household in Mediterranean region is also expected to boost the sales of Sea Bream over the forecast period. Because of all these factors, people are preferring to consume Sea Bream, which is driving growth of the Sea Bream market and this is expected to continue over the forecast period.

On the other side, climatic conditions could possibly affect the production of Sea Bream, hence could be considered as a restraint, impeding the market’s trajectory over the forecast period and affecting the growth of Sea Bream market. Also, production of Sea Bream exclusively in Mediterranean region leads other regions to depend on imports to cater to the domestic demand.

Sea Bream Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, Sea Bream market is segmented into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA. Among these regions, Europe Sea Bream market is expected to dominate with relatively high value and volume share. Greece and Turkey holds relatively high value share of Sea Bream market among the Europe Sea Bream market. The U.S. is also expected to have the significant value share of Sea Bream market, as the region accounts for significant consumption of Sea Bream. Increasing demand for Sea Bream across the Asia-Pacific is also expected to exhibit significant growth of Sea Bream market among the region. The Latin America Sea Bream market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. The MEA Sea Bream market is also expected to increase with substantial value CAGR over the forecast period.

Sea Bream Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in Sea Bream market are Cromaris D.D. (Adris Group), Selonda Aquaculture S.A., Blue Island Plc., Nireus Aquaculture, Andromeda Group, ?LKNAK SU ÜRÜNLER? SAN VE T?C A.?., Chebil Group (TTF & TSF) and others.

