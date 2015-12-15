Computer Aided Dispatch Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Computer Aided Dispatch market.

Computer Aided Dispatch Market

The global computer aided dispatch market size was valued at USD 1.27 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0% from 2021 to 2027. Rising emphasis on public safety continued digitalization, and the emergence of connected devices is anticipated to drive market growth. The demand for computer aided dispatch (CAD) systems is also expected to grow as government regulations and policies continue to evolve and companies continue investing in innovation and advancements in CAD solutions. Moreover, growing adoption of cloud-based CAD software by public and private agencies is estimated to bolster the global market growth.

Computer aided dispatch solutions are used by 911 operators, and dispatchers to record incident calls, arrange the dispatch, accurately dispatch the responders, and obtain updates on the location and status of responders on the field. Multiple law enforcement and other government agencies are increasingly embracing CAD solutions in order to effectively manage emergency situations. These agencies continue to focus on ensuring quick response to threats associated with criminal activities and natural calamities. As a result, the adoption of CAD software is anticipated to witness steady growth over the next seven years.

Increasing adoption of computer aided dispatch solutions for improving public safety and managing dispatch operations effectively are driving the market growth. The introduction of advanced CAD solutions is also encouraging its adoption across the globe. Moreover, the rapid increase in crime rates in various parts of the world is prompting several governments to spend aggressively on public safety solutions and ensure the optimum safety of the citizens. For Instance, in 2014, the Government of India announced to invest around USD 52 million to deploy an integrated CAD platform in India.

Further, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has raised concerns over public health safety globally and subsequently increased the demand for emergency health services at a significant rate across the globe. Additionally, key players such as Tyler Technologies Inc. are significantly focusing on developing advanced computer aided dispatch software with COVID-19 response features to provide improved emergency services during the pandemic. As a result, it is expected to increase the adoption of CAD solutions, especially for health emergency services over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Conventionally, Public Safety Answering Points (PSAP), also referred to as public safety radio systems and dispatch centers, were established and operated by standalone agencies. However, with the introduction and adoption of different CAD solutions across different agencies, dispatch systems, and the teams operating these systems are confronting incompatibility and interoperability issues. To overcome this problem, public safety agencies, especially in developed economies, are opting for a single point of contact. Such an approach would not only address the interoperability issues but also reduce the overall operating costs incurred by these PSAPs. Thus, rising consolidation of PSAPs is anticipated to hinder the global computer aided dispatch market growth from 2020 to 2027.

Component Insights: Computer Aided Dispatch Market

In terms of value, the software segment lead the CAD market with a revenue share of 65.0% in 2019. This high share is attributable to a wide preference of CAD solutions across various public safety applications such as disaster management, and healthcare emergencies. The demand for computer aided dispatch software across Fire, Police, and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) agencies is growing rapidly. As a result, it is anticipated to showcase a remarkable growth of software segment over the forecast period.

Surging the adoption of CAD software solutions across several private and public agencies has increased the demand for various services associated with CAD solutions. These services include installation and integration, support, and training. Moreover, in emerging countries such as India, China, and Brazil, governments are heavily investing in deploying CAD software to provide high public safety. Thus, with the rising investments to deploy CAD solutions, the demand for associated services is expected to witness significant growth over the next seven years.

Software Deployment Insights

In terms of value, the on premise segment held the dominant revenue share exceeding 70% in 2019 attributed to the substantial rise in the implementation of on premise CAD solutions by several public safety agencies to save and access data securely within their premises. Moreover, key players such as Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure are offering high featured CAD software that provides compatibility to integrate with legacy systems. Therefore, high technological innovation is further estimated to fuel growth.

However, usage of cloud and the demand for Software as a Service (SaaS) has witnessed remarkable growth over the past few years. Also, the demand for cloud-based computer aided dispatch software is gaining high popularity across the small and mid-sized agencies. The demand is attributed to the fact that cloud-based solutions have vast benefits such as total cost reduction as against the use of internal data centers, faster implementation of software, and ease of accessibility. The trend is especially getting pace across developing countries and is anticipated to propel the cloud-based segment growth.

Vertical Insights: Computer Aided Dispatch Market

In terms of value, the public safety segment lead the market with a revenue share of 29.1% in 2019. This high share is attributed to several public safety departments across the globe deploying computer aided dispatch systems to achieve maximum efficiencies in dispatch operations. Increasing the use of CAD technology to ensure efficient dispatch services in verticals such as public safety, government, transportation, utilities, and healthcare, is expected to drive the growth. In 2019, the public safety vertical attained the largest market share among all vertical segments in the global market due to the high adoption of computer aided dispatch software for various public safety applications such as fire safety, crime control, and other critical applications. Also, increasing the employment of detectives and police officers is further estimated to boost the segment growth from 2020 to 2027.

Moreover, the demand for computer aided dispatch solutions has also witnessed a notable increase across other verticals such as transportation, government and defense, power and utilities, and healthcare. The healthcare segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the soaring need to manage emergency medical services efficiently. Besides, computer aided dispatch solutions are also used for other healthcare facilities to accurately track staff involvement during incidents and dispatch work schedules to admitted and visiting patients. Moreover, the transportation segment is estimated to see a significant growth in the global market owing to the rising demand for CAD solutions across airports and railway stations.

Regional Insights: Computer Aided Dispatch Market

North America lead the market with a revenue share of 41.7% in 2019. This is attributed to the increasing demand for public safety solutions, changing regulations and policies, and the presence of advanced networking and communication infrastructure. Moreover, the presence of large market players, along with a high focus to invest in emergency services applications by the federal government, is expected to increase the adoption of CAD solutions in the region. Also, rising year on year defense spending in the U.S. is estimated to augment the CAD software adoption for defense applications in the country.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. Continued urbanization, coupled with evolving government policies, is encouraging the adoption of emergency dispatch software in emerging economies. The constant rollout of communication and networking infrastructure is also expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Additionally, growing focus and investments on deploying public safety software by local governments in emerging countries such as India is further anticipated to fuel the market growth from 2020 to 2027.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Computer Aided Dispatch Market

The market is highly consolidated with top five players accounting for around 50% of the total market revenue in 2019. Prominent players are significantly focusing on mergers and acquisitions in order to boost their market share and geographical presence. For instance, In March 2019, Motorola Solutions, Inc. acquired Avtec, Inc. (U.S.), a leading provider of advanced dispatch solutions for commercial customers and public safety. This acquisition is expected to help Motorola Solutions, Inc. expand the public safety and commercial portfolios by allowing it to provide an end-to-end platform for clientele to coordinate resources, communicate, and secure their facilities.

The introduction of new computer aided dispatch solutions by leading players is anticipated to help these players to enhance overall revenue growth and product portfolios. For instance, In June 2019, Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure introduced the portfolio of HxGN OnCall, a set of next-gen public safety solutions. The newly introduced HxGN OnCall provides public safety agencies of all sizes a set of solutions designed to increase the operational agility of these agencies and rapidly adapt to altering demands. Intense competition has been observed among market players, with several focusing on expanding research and development capabilities to introduce innovative solutions and meeting industry requirements. Increasing demand for CAD systems and the economic growth of emerging countries are providing new growth avenues for manufacturers. Some of the prominent players in the computer aided dispatch market include:

