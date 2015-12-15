Chromatography Resins Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Chromatography Resins market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Chromatography Resins Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Chromatography Resins market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Chromatography Resins Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Report Overview: Global Chromatography Resins Market

The global chromatography resins market size was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027. Growth in the market can be attributed to the mounting demand for the product from pharmaceutical sector, for drug discovery, with the development of novel resins, which have better productivity in comparison to conventional resins. Chromatography technique played a critical role in saving millions of lives around the world since the outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus in 2015, which claimed over 10,000 lives in West Africa. Chromatography proved to be extremely useful in determining more effective antibodies in neutralizing the Ebola virus.

Chromatography is also extensively used in other end-use segments such as water and environmental agencies, and food and beverage. It is used in a large range of applications; it is mainly used to separate a complex mixture and can separate compounds based on their molecular weight, size, ionic mobility, boiling point, and polarity. Chromatography is widely used in biotechnology and in food and beverage industries for testing chromatography resin purposes.

The European Medical Agencys (EMA) initiative to maintain drug and food safety is estimated to drive the market for chromatography resins. Furthermore, low-cost product manufacturers based in the Asia Pacific, especially China and India, are expected to grab a sizable market share. The industry is expected to register growth opportunities in the emerging markets of China and India, where pharmaceutical companies are preferring chromatography techniques over other separation techniques.

In the midst of COVID-19 pandemic, chromatography resin manufacturers such as Avantor, TriAltus Biosciences, and Purolite have taken initiatives and are heavily engaged in R&D activities for product development. For instance, TriAltus Biosciences has developed protein purification technology (novel CL7/Im7 system) to aid the providence cancer institute in COVID-19 vaccine development. Researchers are able to isolate and purify spike protein with higher yields using such technology.

Product Insights: Global Chromatography Resins Market

In 2019, natural resins lead the product segment and accounted for the largest revenue share of 51.8% in 2019, as the product is widely used in size exclusion and paper chromatography in several end-use industries. Demand for the natural resin is growing in several end-use industries on account of its low cost and high functionality. Natural resins are further categorized into agarose, and dextran, among others.

However, synthetic resin is expected to emerge as the fastest growing product in the chromatography resin market over the forecast period 2021-2027. Recent improvements in the manufacturing of synthetic resin are projected to revolutionize the industry and boost the segment in the market in the near future. Synthetic resin is mainly used in ion exchange chromatography, which is used in food and beverage, chemicals, pharmaceuticals industry, petrochemicals, sugar production, water treatment, and softening of industrial water.

Technique Insights: Global Chromatography Resins Market

Ion Exchange accounted for the largest revenue share of 41.6% in 2019, owing to the rapid growth in drug discovery activities in emerging and developed countries. Increasing emphasis on drug discovery processes by major pharmaceutical companies is expected to fuel demand for ion exchange chromatography resin. The rise in CRO (contract research organization) and CMO (contract manufacturing organization) is expected to increase the chromatography resin market, especially the demand for ion exchange chromatography resin.

Affinity is another dominant technique on account of the high demand for nucleic acid purification and protein purification processes. Increasing the use of monoclonal antibodies for therapeutic purposes is expected to propel the demand for affinity resin. Hydrophobic interaction chromatography (HIC) resin is gradually more utilized in the removal of misfolded proteins, protein aggregate removal, and purification of monoclonal antibodies.

End-use Insights: Global Chromatography Resins Market



Pharmaceutical accounted for the largest revenue share of 87.4% in 2019 owing to the huge consumption of resin in pharmaceutical processes to prepare extremely pure materials in large quantities and to inspect the cleansed compounds for contamination. Furthermore, increasing usage of monoclonal antibodies in critical therapeutic areas, including autoimmune diseases, oncology, and tuberculosis is anticipated to trigger product demand.

The food and beverage segment emerged as a prominent end-use segment in 2019, in consequence of mounting consumption of the product in quality control methods. Additionally, growing consumer awareness concerning the safety and quality of food and beverage products is encouraging the manufacturers to comprehensively act in accordance with rules and regulations commenced by food regulatory authorities. This in turn is predicted to boost the product consumption from the food and beverage sector over the forecast period.

Regional Insights: Global Chromatography Resins Market

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 33.3% in the chromatography resin industry in 2019. The region is expected to witness a steady growth rate of 7.6% in terms of revenue from 2020 to 2027. Growth in the pharmaceutical sector, along with the increasing healthcare spending, is anticipated to remain a key factor driving the market for chromatography resins in this region. In addition to high healthcare spending and the presence of global pharmaceutical market leaders in the U.S. is also a key driver of the market in the region.

The expansion of pharmaceutical companies in North America has been underway for several years and has grown at a brisk pace, resulting in exponential demand for ion exchange chromatography resins. The major driver for the market in North America is the growing demand for drug discovery to combat diseases all around the world such as Zika and Ebola. Rising interest in the utilization of monoclonal antibodies in key therapeutic areas is anticipated to fuel the product demand in the region.

The increasing number of pharmaceutical companies in emerging markets such as China and India is anticipated to be the major driving force fostering industry growth in the Asia Pacific. The growing presence of major pharmaceutical companies such as Merck KGaA and GE Healthcare is also expected to increase the market for chromatography resins in countries like China and India. Major manufacturers are shifting their production base to developing regions such as China and India, thereby driving market growth in the region.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Global Chromatography Resins Market

Most of the companies in the market for chromatography resins are vertically integrated across the value chain and are engaged in both forward and backward integration. Therefore, companies such as Danaher Corp., W.R. Grace who initially manufactured chromatography resin have also started supplying their final products to the customers in order to maximize profit and expand their market footprint.

Growing demand for a quality product, which is more productive, along with the popularity of technologies applied in its production, is pushing manufacturers to continuously engage in innovation and driving them to take necessary steps to maintain and heighten the standard of their products. Manufacturers are also looking forward to integrating their operations across the supply chain to retain the customers. Some of the prominent players in the chromatography resins market include:

Key companies Profiled: Global Chromatography Resins Market Report

GE Healthcare Lifesciences

Tosoh Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Â Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Purolite

W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Danaher

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this report, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global chromatography resins market on the basis of product, technique, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Natural

Agarose

Dextran

Others

Synthetic

Silica

Polystyrene

Others

Technique Outlook (Volume, Thousand Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Ion exchange

Affinity

Hydrophobic interaction

Size exclusion

Others

End-use Outlook (Volume, Thousand Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Pharmaceutical

Drug Discovery

Drug Production

Water and Environmental Agencies

Food & Beverage

Others

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Chromatography Resins in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Chromatography Resins Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580