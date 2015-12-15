Ceramic Tiles Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ceramic Tiles market.

Ceramic Tiles Market

The global ceramic tiles market size was estimated at USD 346.5 billion in 2019 and expected to witness a revenue-based CAGR of 5.6 % from 2021 to 2027. Growth in the construction of office spaces, shopping malls, lodging spaces, and other utility spaces across the globe are likely to ascend the demand for the product across the globe over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Ceramic tiles are durable, rigid, and environment friendly materials that comply with green building standards, thus are gaining traction in flooring and walling applications. These products are commercially available in a wide range of colors, size, and textures, thus are gaining consumer attraction for high end flooring applications.

In the U.S., the demand for ceramic tiles is anticipated to accelerate over the projected period owing to increasing demand from single-family house construction and strengthening residential replacement in the country. Regulations by the U.S. Green Building Council has mandated the use of eco-friendly construction materials, thereby positively influencing the industry growth.

The ceramic tiles production industry is witnessing a rising trend of digital inkjet printing technology for decoration of tiles. In addition, significant advances in print head design and ink formulation further expected to enhance the penetration of the aforementioned technology in the market over the forecast period.

Key players in the industry are integrating with numerous service companies including graphic studios that aid in developing new graphics for the production of more aesthetically appealing ceramic tiles. In addition, it includes the suppliers of end line processing to finish the final product with cuts, grinding, and lapping.

The ceramic tiles are distributed majorly through intermediaries that include the distributors, wholesalers, and big box retailers. Moreover, distributors and retailers also collaborate with construction companies, glues, and adhesive providers for ceramic tile installation, and with architects and designers to cater to the expectations of the end-use customers.

Product Insights: Ceramic Tiles Market

Porcelain ceramic tiles expected to remain the most dominant category in the industry and likely to witness a revenue-based CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period. These ceramic tiles made from fine, denser clay, and fired at extreme temperatures, thereby offering superior durability to the flooring with exposure to high traffic.

In addition, impervious porcelain ceramic tiles also offer mold and bacteria resistance thereby enhancing its long-term value in the floor covering. Moreover, chemical and stain resistance offered by the product also expected to increase the demand for the aforementioned ceramic tiles owing to rising use in shopping malls, hotels, and institutional buildings.

The glazed ceramic tiles ais also one of the most popular categories that recorded a demand valued at USD 88.4 billion in 2020 and is likely to witness a revenue-based CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2027. These ceramic tiles offer exceptional resistance to staining owing to the presence of a protective layer of glass.

In addition, the protective layer on the glazed ceramic tiles also makes them highly water resistant, thereby increasing its utility in humid conditions. Thus, these ceramic tiles increasingly used for applications in wet areas such as bathrooms, kitchens, and laundry rooms, which in turn expected to heighten market growth over the forecast period.



End-use Insights: Ceramic Tiles Market



The non-residential end-use segment generated the highest revenue in 2019 and expected to witness a revenue-based CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period. Rising demand for highly durable and cost-efficient ceramic flooring for use in high-traffic commercial and industrial sectors projected to drive the market over the forecast period.

The development of new products and hassle-free installation techniques have considerably driven the ceramic tiles market in commercial flooring. Ceramic floorings are emerging as cost effective and eco-friendly solutions in various sectors including healthcare and institutional buildings, owing to antibacterial, anti-slip, and water-resistant properties offered by the product

The residential end-use segment registered a demand valued at USD 132.3 billion in 2020 and is likely to witness a revenue-based CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2027. The growing housing sector in emerging economies such as India is expected to trigger the demand for the product owing to anti-slip and scratch resistance offered by the product.

In addition, the protective layer on the glazed ceramic tiles also makes them highly water resistant, thereby increasing their utility in humid conditions. Thus, these ceramic tiles increasingly used for applications in wet areas such as bathrooms, kitchens, and laundry rooms, which in turn expected to heighten market growth over the forecast period.

Application Insights: Ceramic Tiles Market

In 2019, the floor application segment accounted for the largest share in the industry and anticipated to witness a revenue-based CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period. Non-residential construction segments such as hotels and shopping malls are increasingly using these ceramic tiles as they offer cost-effectiveness along with superior aesthetics.

Rising influence of designers and architects for the application of porcelain ceramic tiles, flooring in non-residential application expected to increase product demand. Easy cleaning, stylish designs, and stain and water resistance offered by these products is likely to propel their demand in non-residential flooring application over the projected period.

Ceramic wall tiles also expected to register a notable revenue-based CAGR of 6.4%, owing to evolving home decor concept, there bolstering the demand for wall tiling patterns for their use in living spaces. In addition, expansion of product line by the brand owners, particularly to serve new application areas beyond kitchens and bathrooms are also expected to drive the market.

Porcelain wall tiles increasingly used for non-residential settings such as corporate offices, hotel lobbies, and museums as it is emerging as a cost-effective alternative to conventional stone materials. Moreover, improvement in production technology has made it possible to produce tiles of larger dimensions, thereby positively influencing the growth of the market.

Regional Insights: Ceramic Tiles Market

The Asia Pacific lead the market in 2019, and this trend is likely to continue over the projected period. High product demand from residential and non-residential construction segments in emerging economies of Asia Pacific including China and India expected to provide growth opportunities for the market.

The construction industry in the Asia Pacific expected to grow on account of rising per capita income, rapid urbanization, and expanding population. The expansion of residential, non-residential, and industrial sectors because of sustainable economic growth in the region expected to increase construction activities, thereby, driving product demand over the forecast period.

The market in North America is also expected to witness a notable revenue-based CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period on account of the rising construction of residential and non-residential buildings in the region. In addition, several Italian tiles manufacturer are expanding their production bases in the region owing to raw material availability and a high portion of the untapped market.

The need for the upgradation of existing infrastructure expected to promote the demand for the product in residential and non-residential replacement applications in North America. The non-residential construction sector including offices, hotels, and lodging spaces has shown steady growth in 2019, which is expected to promote product demand in the region in future.

Ceramic Tiles Market Share Insights: Ceramic Tiles Market

Key players in the market include

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

SCG Ceramics, Inc.

Grupo Lamosa, Grupo Cedasa

RAK Ceramics

Ceramica Carmelo Fior

Pamesa and Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.

The market players are continuously introducing products with low environmental impact and enhanced durability as well as aesthetics to gain consumer attention.

Major players in the industry are focusing on achieving optimal operational costs, enhancing the product quality, maximizing production output, and acquisition of small players in order to sustain in the competitive market. Moreover, high investments in R&D for innovating the ceramic-based flooring products is also a factor considered by the players to stay in competition.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global ceramic tiles market on basis of product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Glazed

Porcelain tiles

Scratch free ceramic tiles

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Wall tiles

Floor tiles

Others

End-use Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Residential

Non-residential

