Catechin Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Report Overview: Catechin Market

The global catechin market size was valued at USD 15.0 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3% from 2021 to 2027. Increasing demand for natural and organic products coupled with growing consumer inclination towards adoption of a healthy lifestyle is expected to drive the catechin consumption in dietary supplement formulations. Catechins are flavanols that belong to polyphenols group found in abundant quantities in green tea. The four main types of catechin include Epicatechin (EC), Epigallocatechin (EGC), Epicatechin-3-Gallate (ECG), and Epigallocatechin-3- Gallate (EGCG). These catechins found in green tea vary in composition with EGCG being the highest accounting for 60.0% followed by EGC, ECG, and EC accounting for 20.0%, 14.0%, and 6.0% respectively.

Catechin extraction from green tea can be carried out using solvent extraction, Microwave Assisted Extraction (MAE), Ultrasound Assisted Extraction (UAE), Supercritical Fluid Extraction (SFE), and High Hydrostatic Pressure (HHPE). The efficiency of the extraction technique depends on several factors such as variety of tea used, extraction parameters and set-up, and storage conditions.

However, some of the extraction technologies are capital intensive and require longer extraction time. Research and development activities are being undertaken to minimize extraction time and cost, enhance extraction rate, as well as to maximize processing throughput and yield. Also, key players are focusing on developing technologies that reduce the use of chemicals in the extraction process. For example, Botaniex, has introduced an ethyl acetate-free process for the extraction of catechin. The new product developed by the company is chemical free, thereby making it healthier and safer for consumers. Thus, residue-free ingredients separated through innovative technologies are anticipated to help dietary supplement manufacturers penetrate the catechin market.

Application Insights: Catechin Market

The supplements application segment accounted for 33.9% of revenue share in 2019. Catechin, owing to its anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidative, anti-bacterial, and anti-ageing is widely being used in several functional, nutritional, and beauty supplements. Regular intake of dietary supplements promotes weight loss, enhances brain health by preventing degenerative brain diseases, and improving neurological cell function.

In addition, it also helps to maintain heart health by reducing blood pressure, cholesterol, and the accumulation of plaque in blood vessels. However, in 2019, European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) after carrying out assessments raised concerns regarding the potential liver damage caused due to the intake of catechin supplements with a dose above 800 gm/day.

Pharmaceutical application for catechin is rapidly gaining popularity across the globe owing to various benefits associated to the product. It is effective in preventing and treating several diseases such as cancer, arthritis, obesity, diabetes and, and infections. However, the extraction of catechin may contain impurities. Hence, safety tests are carried out to check the purity of the products that are sold as medicines. Catechin-based pharmaceutical products include topical gels sold for the treatment of perianal and external warts. They are regulated by U.S. FDA and are sold as prescription drugs in the county.

Catechin is widely utilized in the manufacturing of oral care products, mainly in the formulation of mouth rinsing agents due to its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. It can be used as a substitute for chlorhexidine gluconate as an anti-plaque agent. Catechin-based mouthwash is useful in preventing several gum diseases such as dental caries, periodontitis, gingivitis, stomatitis, and halitosis. The regular use of catechin-based mouth rinsing agents results in the reduction of gum swelling as well as helps in teeth brightening.

Regional Insights: Catechin Market

North America accounted for a volume share of over 23.9% in the market in 2019. Rising product demand in this region is primarily attributed to the growing focus on dietary supplements and functional food and beverages among millennials. The region, led by U.S., is a home for many globally renowned beverage manufacturers.

Augmented healthcare measures for preventing the occurrence of various diseases coupled with government efforts on improving the national health standard are contributing toward the growth of dietary supplements market, which in turn is anticipated to generate the demand for catechin in the country. Moreover, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of the products as a prescription drug for the treatment of genital warts which is caused by the Human Papillomavirus (HPV). The drug is sold under prescription by Fougera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest growing regional market and is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027. China is the prominent producer and consumer of the product in the region owing to the growing consumer awareness towards a healthy lifestyle along with high spending on functional food and beverages. Hunan Sunfull Bio-tech Co., Ltd.; Botaniex, Inc.; and Shaanxi Dongyu Bio-Tech Co., Ltd. are the prominent catechin manufacturers and suppliers in the country.

Central and South America have witnessed an increase in obesity and overweight rates over the past decade, leading to growing health awareness and shifting consumer preference toward dietary supplements and organic food products. Increasing demand for nutraceutical products is expected to generate the demand for catechin in the region. Major manufacturers are anticipated to invest a high amount in R&D activities to manufacture targeted dietary supplements. This is expected to positively impact the market in the region.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Catechin Market

The market is highly fragmented in nature with the dominance of well-established and long-term operating players. The competition is expected to intensify over the forecasted period owing to the ascending demand for health supplements. Moreover, the presence of large and established participants has led to a high degree of rivalry in the market. Increasing demand for functional food and beverages is one of the key factors likely to have a positive influence on the growth of the market. Some of the prominent players in the catechin market include:

Key companies Profiled: Catechin Market Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2020 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global catechin market report on the basis of application and region:

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2016 – 2027)

Pharmaceutical

Beverages

Supplements

Mouth Rinsing

Others

