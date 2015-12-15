Behavioral Health Care Software & Services Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Behavioral Health Care Software & Services market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Behavioral Health Care Software & Services market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Behavioral Health Care Software & Services Market

The global behavioral health care software and services market size was valued at USD 1.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.0% over the forecast period 2021-2027. The adoption of management software by healthcare providers is likely to improve the treatment for mental health issues. The adoption of integrated electronic health records (EHRs) can help behavioral health practices in effective practice management and cost-saving. Tele-mental health involves coordinating with patients at distant locations via video conferencing.

The simplified communication between patients and care providers and overcoming barriers such as information sharing and confidentiality, especially in the substance use cases and mental health information, is facilitated by real-time monitoring system. Around 21.5 million people in the U.S. were reported to be suffering from disorders related to substance abuse in 2014. Of those, only 2.5 million people received the necessary treatment. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. presidents budget granted USD 5.5 billion for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) for the fiscal year 2020. Although more than 74% of medical professionals have installed EHR systems, only 29% have the capability to share data with other payers and care providers. The proportion of primary care providers who completely lack the ability to share data is around 31% due to a lack of awareness regarding the benefits of implementation of behavioral health software.

Component Insights: Behavioral Health Care Software & Services Market

The software segment lead the behavioral health care software and services market in 2019. Increased adoption of technological solutions for the management of financial, administrative, and clinical functions of mental health care practices is responsible for the segment growth. EHR systems have integrated claims and billing functionality that can manage complex billing procedures, and its mobile version enables patients to access services on the go.

The software provides revenue cycle management to streamline the claims process. The software solutions allow mental health professionals to design and choose the optimal treatment plan for a person suffering from mental health issues, such as depression, stress, anxiety, substance abuse, and addiction. Mental health software help design treatment plans based on clinical evidence and related patient records.

Delivery Model Insights: Behavioral Health Care Software & Services Market

Behavioral healthcare software solutions are available for purchase as well as for subscription. The subscription services segment held the majority of the market share in 2019 and is likely to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Unlike large medical practices or hospitals, most small-scale mental healthcare professionals have limited capital to invest in technological solutions. In addition, due to the small scale of their practice, these professionals are unable to qualify for incentives for meaningful use of EHRs. Hence, lack of reimbursement limits the usage of EHRs in small-scale mental health practices. Mental health professionals hesitate to spend thousands of dollars on software solutions. With limited budgets, small-scaled practices prefer subscription-based software solutions. Various options affordable options are available for mental health professionals that can provide optimal return on investment.

End-use Insights: Behavioral Health Care Software & Services Market



On the basis of end use, the market for behavioral health care software and services has been trifurcated into providers, payers, and patients. Providers accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2019. The limited number of EHR providers specific to mental health care increases the demand for software suppliers. The payers segment is likely to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to improving reimbursement scenario. Medicare provides insurance coverage for teleservices for mental health.

Function Insights: Behavioral Health Care Software & Services Market

Clinical functions lead the market in terms of revenue share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its pole position in the market throughout the forecast period. Behavioral health software provides clinical services such as claim filings, documentation, scheduling appointments, billing, and coding. Market players offer standalone solutions as well as all-inclusive solutions.

The administrative functions, on the other hand, are anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the forthcoming years. Behavioral health facilities, especially large-scale centers, usually require centralized scheduling systems to view multiple providers in one place. Administrative functions such as scheduling are beneficial as it provides timely care delivery at a lower cost. In addition, document management can reduce data overload in healthcare settings.

Regional Insights: Behavioral Health Care Software & Services Market

North America held the largest behavioral health care software and services market share in 2019 in terms of revenue. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising geriatric population in China and Japan is anticipated to fuel regional growth. In January 2017, the integration of new behavioral health integration codes helped to combine physical care and behavioral treatment plans. The CMS introduced the behavioral health integration and psychiatric collaborative care model in 2017 under the chronic care management services initiative.

In the U.S., Medicare provides reimbursement for tele-mental health services and makes the behavioral healthcare software reimbursement scenario promising. Increasing awareness regarding mental health software has led to constant improvements in Medicare policies. For instance, in November 2019, the Telemental Health Expansion Act (HR 5201) was introduced in the U.S. Congress, which aims at exempting the regional restrictions in the guidelines for the mental health services delivered via telehealth.

Behavioral Health Care Software And Services Market Report Scope

Key companies Profiled: Behavioral Health Care Software & Services Market Report

This report forecasts revenue growth on global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Software

Integrated

Standalone

Support Services

Delivery Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Ownership

Subscription

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Clinical

EHRs

Clinical Decision Support

Care Plans

E-prescribing

Telehealth

Administrative

Patient/Client Scheduling

Document Management

Case Management

Workforce Management

Business Intelligence

Financial

Revenue Cycle Management

Managed Care

General Ledger

Payroll

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Providers

Hospitals & Clinics

Community Centers

Payers

Patients

