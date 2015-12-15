Aviation Connector Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Aviation Connector market.

The global aviation connector market size accounted for USD 3.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to exhibit a robust CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period 2021-2027. The increasing demand for aircraft across the globe, the manufacturing of advanced avionics systems, and improving flight safety are the major growth factors for the market. Moreover, the need for vibration-free and reliable connectors further bolstered the demand for aviation connectors in the market.

Aviation connectors application is prevalent across aircraft lighting, user power systems, seat actuator, and intelligent peripheral devices of power ranging from low to high. The prominent vendors offer rugged connectors as these systems are subjected to rigorous operating conditions. For instance, TE Connectivitys DEUTSCH DMC-M Series lightweight connectors for aircraft cabin and avionics is reliable modular solutions with coaxial, high-speed Ethernet, or optical contacts in sizes 8-22. These connectors can operate in temperatures spanning between minus 55°c to plus 175°c and provide robust resistance to vibration, ingress, smoke, fire, and other hazards as per BACC65, EN4165, and ARINC 809.

An increase in the procurement of military and defense aircraft has augmented the demand for aviation connectors over the past few years. The sturdy vibration resistant connectors in military aircraft are integral in establishing an electrical connection for the functioning of the aircraft engine, and avionics system. Moreover, the avionics system in military aircraft needs to overcome new data processing and security challenges, which require an upgraded internal architectural design. These design and connectivity are supported by PCB, USB, RF, and other types of the aviation connector which can bear the high air pressure during the flight.

Growing concern for safer flight and the use of advanced infotainment systems have led to the demand for aviation connectors across all aircraft types. The business class in passenger aircraft provide In-flight entertainment (IFE) for travelers to keep them entertained and engaged during long flights. It has surged the need of more connectors in the flight apart from connectors used for cockpit controls. The integration of avionic and power systems, airframe, cabin and galley applications, engines, and sensors, landing gear, and control panels, in aircraft with the help of connectors, ensures functionality and flight safety. With the significant demand for passengers and other commercial aircraft, the demand for aviation connectors is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Type Insights: Aviation Connector Market

The aviation connector market is segmented by type, which includes Printed Circuit Board (PCB), high-speed, fiber optic, Radio Frequency (RF), high-power, and others. The fiber optic connectors segment lead the market in 2019 and is anticipated to continue holding the leading revenue share from 2020 to 2027. The demand is attributed to the cruciality of the need for fiber optics aviation connectors for data transmission at higher speeds and its use in the latest telecommunication technologies like FTTx application. Moreover, the device helps in overcoming the bandwidth and distance challenge and plays an essential role in driving the market.

The RF connector is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The demand for the device is driven by the crucial need for communication between the pilot and the air traffic controller. It enables the two-way flow of critical information such as direction and altitude of the flight, weather condition, and landing assistance at regular intervals for a safer flight journey. Therefore, the application of the device in ensuring proper electrical connection for signal transmission and its cruciality would foster the market for aviation connectors.

Shape Insights

The aviation connectors are predominantly available in a circular and rectangular shape. The circular segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The vast demand is attributed to the application of a circular-shaped connector in computers, electronics, and communication devices of aircraft. Moreover, the implementation of advanced navigation systems and the need for robust connectivity systems will further boost the demand for circular shaped aviation connectors.

The rectangular segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2027. The device is preferred due to its ability to fit without wasting space between connectors. Electrical, coaxial, USB, multi coaxial are some of the rectangular-shaped connectors. The circular and rectangular-shaped aviation connectors are manufactured based on their application and connection compatibility. Although circular type is more prevalent in the aviation electronics industry, the rectangular shape is preferred for the board spacers, sockets, shrouded, panel mount, free-hanging, and USB connector. The rectangular type has a shorter lead time, can be easily customized, and are less expensive compared to circular type.

End-user Insights: Aviation Connector Market

Based on end-user, the market is classified as commercial, business jets, military, and others. The commercial aircraft segment is anticipated to be the largest revenue contributor in 2019, with a significant CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. In India, the passenger aircraft industry has witnessed an increased number of consumers, which has compelled the airline operators to upgrade their fleet. Thus, the demand for aviation connectors is expected to augment with the increased number of new aircraft deliveries in India. The avionics players operating in the U.S., Germany, and other developed nations are currently focused on developing efficient and reliable systems, thereby contributing to the demand for aviation connectors.

The military segment emerged as the fastest-growing segment valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2019 of the market. Modern military planes, fighter jets, and other combat aircraft with enhanced inbuilt communication and missile system have witnessed a strong demand across dominant countries with a sizeable military fleet. For instance, as of November 2019, Switzerland has planned to replace the fleet of Boeing F/A-18C/D Hornets with new combat aircraft from 2025. Similarly, a USD 15 billion deal is underway for India to replace its old combat aircraft fleet with 114 fighter jets. Thus, the strong demand for aircraft in the military sector is expected to surge the demand for aviation connector over the forecast period.

Regional Insights: Aviation Connector Market

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of major aircraft manufacturers as well as aircraft avionics system manufacturers in the region. Boeing, Lockheed Martin, GE Aviation, United Technologies, Gulfstream Aerospace, and Sikorsky Aircraft are some of the prominent aircraft manufactures in U.S. Furthermore, the Europe region is projected to register a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. This growing demand for aviation connectors in Europe is attributed to the replacement of aging military aircraft with new combat aircraft. Furthermore, the region is also characterized by the presence of prominent aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus, BAE Systems, Leonardo Helicopters, Dassault Aviation, Safran, Arianespace, Thales Group, Snecma, and Aerei da Trasporto Regionale (ATR). Thereby, such a strong manufacturer base in the region is anticipated to boost the market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is credited to the demand for business jets, experimental aircraft, commercial, and military aircraft in China, India, and Japan. Furthermore, in July 2019, China reduced wholesale aviation fuel prices amid the slowing economic growth. This step was initiated to help airlines save nearly USD 1 billion and keep the aviation industry thriving during the trade war. Additionally, India is expected to witness the surge in demand for aviation connectors in military and aerospace avionics system providers such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Mahindra Aerospace, Raj Hamsa Ultralights, and Indian Rotorcraft manufacturer.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Aviation Connector Market

The prominent vendors operating in the market are Amphenol Corporation; Bel Fuse Inc.; Carlisle Companies Inc.; Eaton Corporation; Esterline Corporation; Fischer Connectors SA; Conesys Inc.; ITT Corporation; Radiall and CONEC Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH; Rosenberger Group; Smiths Group PLC; and TE Connectivity. These companies have majorly opted for organic growth strategies to stay ahead in the highly competitive market. For instance, in April 2018, Elektron Technology U.K. Ltd. unveiled a series of LC fiber optic aviation connectors, which are well suited for the harsh operating environment and is one of the smallest sized rugged optical aviation connectors.

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027.

