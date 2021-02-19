Enterprise Search Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 | Microsoft, Attivio, HP Autonomy

Latest research document on ‘Enterprise Search’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Microsoft Corporation (United States),Attivio Inc. (United States),HP Autonomy (United Kingdom),IBM Corporation (United States),Google, Inc. (United States),Dassault Systemes (France),Oracle Corporation (United States),Coveo Solutions, Inc. (Canada),SAP AG (Germany),Lucid Work, Inc. (United States)

What is Enterprise Search Market?

Enterprise search is the practice of identifying and enabling specific content from multiple enterprise type sources such as databases and intranets searchable to a defined audience. It is used to describe the software of search information within an enterprise. It uses search technology to find the desired information from within an enterprise system. It can index and store different types of sources such as file systems, intranets, document management systems, emails and databases.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Local Installations, Hosted Versions, Search Appliances), Application (Government and Commercial Offices, Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, Others), Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises)

Market Influencing Trends:

Technological Advancements and the Emergence of Cloud Computing and Software as A Services

Growth Drivers

Improved Decision Making and Increased Productivity

Provide Better Customer Services

Low Maintenance and Reduced Installation Cost

Restraints that are major highlights:

Lack of Awareness among People

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Several Value Added Services

Increasing Adoption of Enterprise Search Solutions

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Enterprise Search market?

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Enterprise Search Market Overview

Chapter 2: Enterprise Search Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Enterprise Search Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Enterprise Search Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

– North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

– South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

– Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

– Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

– Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Enterprise Search Market Breakdown by Segments (Type (Sports, Music & Other Live Shows, Movies), Application (Desktop, Mobile), Event Country (Domestic, International), Cost Structure (Free, Paid))

5.1 Enterprise Search Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Enterprise Search Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Enterprise Search Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Enterprise Search Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Enterprise Search Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

