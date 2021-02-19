Stereotactic Frames Market – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Latest research document on ‘Stereotactic Frames’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

adeor Medical AG (Germany),Elekta (Sweden),Harbin Howell Medical Apparatus and Instruments Co (China),inomed Medizintechnik GmbH (Germany),Micromar (Brazil),Mizuho Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan),Monteris Medical (United States),Shenzhen Anke High-Tech (China)

What is Stereotactic Frames Market?

A stereotactic frame is a metal device fitted over the head of a patient about to undergo brain surgery. It creates a 3-coordinate reference system for precise surgical intervention independent of patient movement between the planning phase and the actual operation. Frames are often used for biopsies and the surgical treatment of Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy and other conditions. These devices are primarily used in radiosurgery. Ever since the frame is visible to imaging systems, it facilitates planning the operation and navigating during surgery. The devices offer the same advantages during standard neurosurgical procedures.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Simple Orthogonal, Burr Hole-Mounted, Arc-Quadrant, Arc-Phantom), Application (Biopsies, Parkinson’s Disease, Epilepsy, Others)

Growth Drivers

Rising Geriatric Population among the World

Diseases Caused By Changed Lifestyles Such As Diabetes and Obesity

A Rising Parkinsonâ€™s Disease Prevalence across the Globe

Latest Technological Advancements

Restraints that are major highlights:

A High Price of the Product

Opportunities

Emerging Demand from Developed & Developing Countries

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

