Prepreg Carbon Fiber Market to See Massive Growth by 2025 | SGL Group,Gurit Holdings,Mitsubishi Rayon

What isPrepreg Carbon Fiber Market?

The global Prepreg Carbon Fiber market is expected to witness high demand due to innovations in technology leading to advanced levels of product offerings. Carbon fiber prepreg is a pre-impregnated carbon composite fiber that does not require any addition of resins before their usage as they are already equipped with the appropriate resin/curing agent in their structure in the form of the polymer matrix. With the growing automotive industry and the increasing need for materials that will help to save fuel consumption, the market for carbon prepreg is expected to continue to increase during the forecast period. Automotive manufacturers, such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, McLaren, Chevrolet, and Lamborghini have committed themselves to increase the usage of carbon fiber, such as CFRP components in their vehicles, as they contribute to the reduction in weight.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Prepreg Carbon Fiber’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are SGL Group (Germany),Gurit Holdings AG (Switzerland),Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd. (Japan),Axiom Materials (United States),Toray Industries (Japan),Teijin Limited (Japan),Royal TenCate N.V. (The Netherlands),Hexcel Corporation (United States),Solvay (Belgium),Park Electrochemical Corporation (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Manufacturing Process (Solvent Dip Process, Hot Melt Process), Resin Type (Epoxy, Phenolic, Thermoplastic, Bismaleimide (BMI), Polyimide, Others), End-use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Sports & Recreation, Automotive, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Demand form Wind Energy Service

Rising Usage in Commercial Aircrafts Production

Growth Drivers

Escalating Demand from Aerospace & Defense Industry

High Demand for Preferred Material for CFRP Components

Challenges that Market May Face:

The Growing Concern Regarding High Research and Development Cost

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The carbon prepreg market is partially consolidated among the leading players, with the top-five players accounting for the market share. Major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

