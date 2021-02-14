Potassium Persulfate Market – Current Impact to Make Big Changes | FMC,United Initiators,Honeywell International
What isPotassium Persulfate Market?
Potassium Persulfate is used as a free-radical initiator for polymerization. It is also known as potassium peroxydisulfate which is a colorless or white triclinic powder in the form of a crystal. It is widely used as a strong oxidizing agent and in bleaching applications. The potassium persulfate is also used as a bleach activator and desizing agent.
AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Potassium Persulfate’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are FMC Corporation (United States),United Initiators (Germany),Mekongâ€“Ganga Cooperation (Laos),ADEKA CORPORATION (Japan),VR Persulfates Private Limited (India),ABC Chemicals (India),BASF SE (Germany),Dow Chemical Company (United States),Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands),Honeywell International Inc. (United States),KEMIRA Oyj (Finland),Merck KGaA (GermanY)
Market Segmentation & Scope
Study by Type (Oxidizing Agent, Bleach), Application (Resin and Rubber, Dyes and Printing, Others), Physical State (Powder, Liquid)
Market Influencing Trends:
Increasing Demand from the Asia Pacific Region
Growth Drivers
Increasing Use as an Initiator and a Strong Oxidizing Agent
Growing Demand From the End-Use Industries
Challenges that Market May Face:
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
Key Development Activities:
In Potassium Persulfate Market, it has been observed that most of the companies rely on strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, product development, geographical expansion, technological innovation and sourcing strategies to enhance their market share.
