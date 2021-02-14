Neon Gas Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | Airgas,Air Liquide,Linde

What isNeon Gas Market?

Neon gas refers to a noble gas. It is a chemical element that is found to exhibit chemical inertness on account of its unique atomic structure. There are various applications of neon gas including holography, spectroscopy, optical demonstrations, barcode scanning, sensing and alignment, and interferometer applications. This extremely unreactive gas has an extensive range of usage in non-reactive applications. The Neon gas has greater refrigerating ability than helium and it is also an ideal refrigerant in certain applications. Lighting and imaging applications will help to boost the global neon gas market.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Neon Gas'market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Airgas, Inc. (United States),Air Liquide S.A. (France),Linde AG (Germany),The Messer Group GmbH (Germany),Praxair Technology, Inc. (United Kingdom),Cryoin Engineering Ltd. (Ukraine),Proton Gases (India) Private Limited (India),Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC (United States),Air Products (United States),Chemicals, Inc. (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Low-purity Product, High-purity Product, Ultra-high Purity Product), Application (Lighting and Imaging, Cryogenics, Semiconductor, LCD, Television Tubes & Wave Meter Tubes, Lasers, Others), End User Industry (Aerospace & Aircraft, Automotive & Transportation Equipment, Electronics, Healthcare, Others), Supply Mode (Cylinders, Tonnage, Bulk Supply)

Market Influencing Trends:

High Demand for Cryogenic Applications

Growing Prominence of Repackaging and Customized Gas Formulations

Growth Drivers

Perennial Demand from Lighting and Imaging Applications

Rising Demand Various Industrial Applications such as Electronics and Semiconductor

Challenges that Market May Face:

Production Deficits and Price Volatility

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

