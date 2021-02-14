Plastic Bumpers Market To Eyewitness Massive Growth By 2026 | Plastic Omnium,Magna,SMP
What isPlastic Bumpers Market?
A plastic bumper is a structure attached to or integrated with the front and rear ends of a motor vehicle, to soak up impact in a minor collision, ideally reducing repair costs. Most recent cars use a reinforced thermoplastic bumper, as they are low-cost to manufacture, easy to fit as well as absorb more energy during a crash. A majority of automotive bumpers are custom made for a particular model. Many companies currently offer various styles in thermoplastic, with a range of fittings designed for various models. Based on the vehicle, the market has been classified into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle.
AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Plastic Bumpers’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Plastic Omnium (France),Magna (Canada),SMP (Germany),Tong Yang (Taiwan),Hyundai Mobis (South Korea),KIRCHHOFF Automotive GmbH (Germany),HuaYu Automotive Systems Company Limited (China),Seoyon E-Hwa (South Korea),Flex-N-Gate Corporation (United States),TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD. (Japan)
Market Segmentation & Scope
Study by Type (Front Bumper, Rear Bumper), Application (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket)
Market Influencing Trends:
Development Of Smart Automotive Bumpers
Growth Drivers
The Growing Vehicle Production Across The Globe
Increasing Accidents Worldwide
The Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Safety & Security
The Rising Popularity of Plastic Bumpers For Vehicles
Challenges that Market May Face:
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
