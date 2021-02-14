Carbon Fiber Composites In Automotive Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | Major Giants ZOLTEK,Cytec Industries,SGL Carbon

What isCarbon Fiber Composites In Automotive Market?

In the auto industry, the use of carbon composites is mostly used in racecars, high-end performance vehicles and some high-end luxury vehicles. Although the wind-energy and aerospace industries dominate usage carbon fiber composites in automotive have a large growth potential. Carbon fibers are the major load-bearing components in most of such composites. Epoxy is the most frequently used polymer matrix with carbon fibers. Polyester, polysulfone, polyimide, and thermoplastic resins are also used in carbon fiber composites. The use of composites continues to grow, the composite materials industry will grow at a faster rate than most industries during the next decade.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Carbon Fiber Composites In Automotive’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are ZOLTEK Corporation (United States),Cytec Industries (United States),SGL Carbon SE (Germany),Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan),ACP Composites, Inc (United States),Clearwater Composites, LLC (United States),Owens Corning (United States),HITCO Carbon Composites Inc (United States),Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc. (United States),Polar Manufacturing Limited (United Kingdom),Rock West Composites (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Racecars, High-End Performance Vehicles, High-End Luxury Vehicles), Raw Material (Thermoplastic Resins, Thermoset Resins, High-Performance Fibers), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Production Techniques (Hand Layup, Resin Transfer Molding, Vacuum Infusion Processing, Injection Molding, Compression Molding)

Market Influencing Trends:

Manufacturers are Adopting Light Material for Overall Weight Reduction of the Vehicle

Glass and Carbon Fiber Is another Innovation That Has Gained Popularity in the Automobile Industry

Growth Drivers

Rising Use of Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) in Luxury Car

Recyclable Carbon Fiber Have Directly Impacted In the Global Automotive Industry due to Development of Hybrid Cars

Challenges that Market May Face:

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The companies are exploring the market by adopting mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, new service launches and collaborations as their preferred strategies. The players are exploring new geographies through expansions and acquisitions to avail a competitive advantage through combined synergies.

