Rocket Propulsion Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | Aerojet Rocketdyne,Orbital,SpaceX

What isRocket Propulsion Market?

A Rocket propulsion system is a system which generates mass for forming its high speed propulsive jet. It generates the thrust to lift or push the rocket forward into space. The rocket propulsion includes parts as tank, pump, and propellant, motor among others. These propulsion work on Newtonâ€™s third law of action and reaction in order to accelerate the gas or working fluid inside the propulsion. The growth of the rocket propulsion market can contribute to reducing mission cost and increasing space expeditions. Increasing spending on research & development will enhance the major growth of Rocket propulsion market.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Rocket Propulsion’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Aerojet Rocketdyne (United States),Orbital ATK (United States),SpaceX (United States),Antrix (India),Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan),Martin Corporation (United States),MBDA, Inc. (United Kingdom),Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (Israel),Thales Group (France),Saab AB (Sweden)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Solid Propulsion, Liquid Propulsion, Hybrid Propulsion), Application (Commercial, Military & Government Organizations, Research organization, Others), Orbit Type (LEO, MEO, GEO, Beyond GEO), Launch Vehicle Type (Manned, Unmanned), Component Type (Motor Casing, Nozzle, Igniter Hardware, Turbo Pump, Propellant, Others), Product Type (Rocket Motor, Rocket Engine)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Advanced Liquid Propulsion Engines

Acceptance in Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) Technology

Adoption of Innovations in Space Propulsion

Growth Drivers

Increasing Focus on Reducing Mission Cost

Growing Demand for Small Satellites Launch

Increasing Number of Space Expeditions

Challenges that Market May Face:

Significant Investments Required for the Development of New Technologies

Lack of Knowledge Transfer Platforms

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

