Needle Coke Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Nayara Energy,GrafTech International Holdings,Indian Oil

What isNeedle Coke Market?

Needle coke is a premium grade, high-value petroleum coke used in the manufacturing of graphite electrodes of very low coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE) for the electric arc furnaces in the steel industry. Only a few companies in the world manufacture needle coke using own proprietary technology. Indian Oil has developed a technology for production of needle coke from low value heavier hydrocarbon streams without any major feed pre-treatment.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Needle Coke’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Nayara Energy Limited (India),GrafTech International Holdings Inc. (United States) ,Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (India),Reliance Industries Limited (India) ,Asbury Carbons (United States) ,Bao-Steel Group (China) ,Phillips 66 (United States) ,Seadrift Coke LP (United States) ,Sinopec (China),SojitzJECT Corporation (Japan) ,Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Petroleum Derived, Coal-tar Pitch Derived), Application (Graphite Electrode, Special Carbon Material, Lithium-Ion Batteries, Others), Grade (Intermediate, Premium, Super Premium)

Market Influencing Trends:

Latest Technological Advancements in the Production of Needle Coke

Growth Drivers

Rapidly Increasing Demand from Steel Manufacturing Industry

Adoption of Steel Recycling

Challenges that Market May Face:

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

