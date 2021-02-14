Needle Coke Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Nayara Energy,GrafTech International Holdings,Indian Oil
What isNeedle Coke Market?
Needle coke is a premium grade, high-value petroleum coke used in the manufacturing of graphite electrodes of very low coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE) for the electric arc furnaces in the steel industry. Only a few companies in the world manufacture needle coke using own proprietary technology. Indian Oil has developed a technology for production of needle coke from low value heavier hydrocarbon streams without any major feed pre-treatment.
AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Needle Coke’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Nayara Energy Limited (India),GrafTech International Holdings Inc. (United States) ,Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (India),Reliance Industries Limited (India) ,Asbury Carbons (United States) ,Bao-Steel Group (China) ,Phillips 66 (United States) ,Seadrift Coke LP (United States) ,Sinopec (China),SojitzJECT Corporation (Japan) ,Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)
Market Segmentation & Scope
Study by Type (Petroleum Derived, Coal-tar Pitch Derived), Application (Graphite Electrode, Special Carbon Material, Lithium-Ion Batteries, Others), Grade (Intermediate, Premium, Super Premium)
Market Influencing Trends:
Latest Technological Advancements in the Production of Needle Coke
Growth Drivers
Rapidly Increasing Demand from Steel Manufacturing Industry
Adoption of Steel Recycling
Challenges that Market May Face:
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Needle Coke Market:
Chapter One: Global Needle Coke Market Industry Overview
1.1 Needle Coke Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Products of Major Companies
1.2 Needle Coke Market Segment
1.2.1 Industry Chain
1.2.2 Consumer Distribution
1.3 Price & Cost Overview
Chapter Two: Global Needle Coke Market Demand
2.1 Segment Overview
2.1.1 APPLICATION 1
2.1.2 APPLICATION 2
2.1.3 Other
2.2 Global Needle Coke Market Size by Demand
2.3 Global Needle Coke Market Forecast by Demand
Chapter Three: Global Needle Coke Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 TYPE 1
3.1.2 TYPE 2
3.2 Needle Coke Market Size by Type
3.3 Needle Coke Market Forecast by Type
Chapter Four: Major Region of Needle Coke Market
4.1 Global Needle Coke Sales
4.2 Global Needle CokeRevenue & market share
Chapter Five: Major Companies List
Chapter Six: Conclusion
