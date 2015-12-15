Antimicrobial Plastics Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Antimicrobial Plastics market.

Report Overview: Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market

The global antimicrobial plastics market size was valued at 12.4 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2021 to 2027. The increasing penetration in food and beverages, packaging, and healthcare end-use industry is expected to be the major drivers of the market over the forecast period 2021-2027. Moreover, the rising consumer awareness related to personal hygiene due to increasing cases of epidemic outbreaks such as COVID- 19, H5N1 Avian influenza, and H1N1 Swine flu in recent times, has led to a rise in demand for antimicrobial plastic in consumer goods in the recent years. The antimicrobial plastics are now being increasingly used as a substitute for conventional material in the healthcare sector for manufacturing medical instruments such as ventilators and anesthetic machines owing to their pathogens inhibiting properties.

These plastics help in minimizing the growth of pathogenic microorganisms like algae, bacteria, and fungi and have excellent moisture resistance which also raises their acceptability for effective food packaging solutions in the food and beverage industry.

Antimicrobial plastics are manufactured by infusing antimicrobial additives like arsenic-based Oxybisphenox Arsine (OBPA) and organic-metallic biocides into the material during the manufacturing process to offer long lasting protection from microbes and pathogens. These additives help in increasing the functional lifetime of the plastic and inhibit the growth of bacteria that can cause the plastic to degrade quicker, hence makes it more durable, stainless, odorless, and highly suitable for the application in medical devices.

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has drastically raised the demand for antimicrobial plastics in the health care sector. The constantly rising ill patient population on account of the pandemic outbreak at the community level is propelling the need for various medical equipment such as ventilators, beds, gloves, masks, and others, thereby, boosting the demand for antimicrobial plastics in the healthcare sector.

Product Insights: Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market

Commodity plastic led the market and accounted for more than a 67.0% share of the global revenue in 2019. The rising application of commodity plastic in packaging, consumer products, healthcare, and the food and beverage industry is expected to drive the market over the forecast period of time. The product growth in these end-use industries is primarily driven by rising consumer awareness related to personal hygiene and the changing lifestyle of consumers across the world.

Polyethylene and polypropylene antimicrobial plastics are the major contributors in driving the demand for commodity plastic owing to their better biocompatibility, high impact strength, moisture resistance, chemical resistance, and wide range of applications in various end-use industries.

The spread of coronavirus disease across the world has positively impacted the demand for these antimicrobial plastics in consumer good applications. Consumer buying behavior is shifting toward products that are healthy, trustworthy, and environmentally sensitive. This shift in consumer buying behavior and structural change in the consumer goods industry is expected to augment the demand for commodity plastics with antimicrobial properties in consumer goods applications over the forecast period.



End-use Insights: Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market



Healthcare end use segment led the market and accounted for more than 31.0% share of the global revenue in 2019. The growth of the home healthcare sector on account of the low costs involved as compared to hospital care and the rising demand for intensive caremedical devices is expected to increase the antimicrobial plastics demand in the healthcare sector in the coming years.

The high demand for advanced healthcare services owing to the availability of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases, and rising aging population across the world is anticipated to generate the demand for medical devices. This, in turn, is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for antimicrobial plastic in healthcare applications.

Further, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe is fueling the demand for medical components such as masks, gloves, testing equipment, and ventilators. This, in turn, is positively propelling the growth of the antimicrobial plastics market. The increasing number of positive cases in countries, such as the U.S., Italy, Spain, France, Germany, the U.K., and Iran, are triggering the demand for medical components, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities for the antimicrobial plastic market.

Regional Insights: Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market

The Asia Pacific lead the market and accounted for over 39.8% share of global revenue in 2019. Growing demand for antimicrobial plastic from the healthcare and packaging sector, especially in countries such as India, China, and Japan is expected to drive the market growth in the region. Further, the rising healthcare spending, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the expansion of the insurance coverage in countries such as India, China, and Japan is expected to emerge as a major factor driving government investment in healthcare infrastructure.

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 in countries such as India, U.S, China, Italy, France, and others are anticipated to hamper the product demand majorly in construction, automotive, electrical and electronics, and consumer goods applications. The outbreak has resulted in the slowdown or halts in manufacturing operations, restrictions on supply and transport, and infrastructure slowdown, which is expected to negatively impact the demand for antimicrobial plastics in the aforementioned applications in the region in the third and fourth quarters of 2020.

However, the growing number of COVID-19 positive cases across the globe is positively influencing the demand for antimicrobial plastics in the medical industry for various applications such as testing equipment, medical bags, gloves, masks, medical containers, and ventilators.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market

The market is characterized by the presence of various small- and medium-scale companies catering to global and local demands. It is characterized by forward integration through raw material production, manufacture, and distribution to various application industries. Integration across the stages of the value chain results in continuous raw material supply, as well as low manufacturing costs. R&D initiatives by a few companies to enhance their product specifications and market reach are expected to further augment the product demand in the years to come. Some of the prominent players in the antimicrobial plastics market include:

Key companies Profiled: Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global antimicrobial plastic market report on the basis of product, end use, and region:

