Advanced Wound Care Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Report Overview: Advanced Wound Care Market

The global advanced wound care market size was valued at USD 5.13 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Increasing prevalence of chronic injuries, growing demand for reduced hospital stay, rising surgical procedures, and surge in the number of ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) across the globe are increasing the demand for advanced wound care.

Dressings required for healing chronic injuries include films, gauze, hydrogel, hydrocolloid, and foam dressings. Moreover, advanced wound care products containing silver and alginates are used for removing excess fluids from injuries and protect them from infections. These advanced products comprise hormone-like substances, also known as growth factors. These growth factors allow rapid healing and promote growth of bodys cells.

In addition, skin grafts and biomaterials are used for healing and closing of larger wounds, which cant close on their own. According to the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), chronic wounds affect approximately 6.5 million people in the U.S. every year. It also reported that more than USD 25.00 billion is spent annually on their treatment.

As per the report Diagnosis and Management of Diabetic Foot Complications published by the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and Organogenesis, Inc., the annual incidence of diabetic foot ulcers in the Western countries is approximately 2.0% and the lifetime risk is 15.0% – 25.0%. Moist wound care is generally used for the rapid healing of such injuries. Thus, a high incidence of chronic wounds is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

Moreover, rising number of road accidents across the globe is anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, as per the Global Status Report on Road Safety 2018 by WHO, road crash is one of the leading causes of death among children and young adults aged 5-29 years. Advanced wound care products are majorly used for dressings and quick healing of injuries caused by the crash. Therefore, such factors are expected to increase market growth in the coming years.

Product Insights: Advanced Wound Care Market

The moist wound care segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Moist wound care helps in the rapid healing of injuries. It creates and maintains a moist environment around the injury, which fosters healing. Moist wound care is majorly recommended for chronic injuries, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic ulcers, and other slow-healing injuries. Moist wound care includes foam, hydrocolloid, film, alginate, hydrogel, and collagen dressings.

The antimicrobial wound care segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. These dressing covers are used to alter the wound bed bioburden. Antimicrobial wound care is majorly indicated for partial and full-thickness wounds, such as surgical incisions and percutaneous line sites. These advanced products are available as nylon fabric, island dressings, film dressings, sponges, impregnated woven gauzes, or a combination of different materials.



End-use Insights: Advanced Wound Care Market



Hospital held the largest share in the advanced wound care market in 2019 owing to increasing cases of diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers. In addition, increase in the cases of surgical wounds due to rising number of surgeries is driving the segment. Advanced wound care dressings are generally used for healing surgical site infection (SSI) wounds. Thus, such factors may surge the segment growth over the forecast period.

Home healthcare is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to growing demand for reduced hospital stay and prolonged recovery period of chronic injuries, which requires frequent change of wound dressings. Moreover, geriatric and bariatric population and patients suffering from chronic injuries prefer homecare over hospital stay.

Application Insights: Advanced Wound Care Market

The acute wounds segment held the largest market share in 2019 owing to rising cases of burns and trauma and increasing number of surgeries. For instance, as per the WHO, around 180,000 deaths are caused by burns every year. It also reported that most of these cases occur in low and middle income countries. In South Africa, approximately USD 26.00 million is spent annually on the treatment of burns from kerosene cook stove incidents.

Chronic wounds are anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Increasing cases of chronic diseases, especially diabetes, and growing geriatric population are the major factors driving the segment. For instance, as per the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the annual incidence of diabetic foot ulcers is around 2.0% in western countries.

Regional Insights: Advanced Wound Care Market

North America held the dominant market share in 2019. Increasing cases of road accidents and sports injuries and presence of several key players are anticipated to drive the market in the region. In addition, presence of highly skilled professionals and well-developed healthcare infrastructure is expected to increase market growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Presence of developing countries such as China, Japan, and India is anticipated to fuel the market growth in Asia Pacific. In addition, key players are making constant efforts to penetrate into the untapped areas of Asia Pacific, which is expected to positively impact regional market growth over the forecast period.

Advanced Wound Care Market Share Insights: Advanced Wound Care Market

Key players operating in the market include Smith & Nephew

Derma Sciences Inc. (Integra Lifesciences);

Medline Industries, Inc.

Key players are adopting strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and new product launches, to strengthen their foothold in the market.

For instance, in April 2019, Smith & Nephew PLC acquired Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., with an aim to accelerate the development of its advanced wound management product portfolio and expand its customer base.

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global advanced wound care market report on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Moist

Foam Dressings

Hydrocolloid Dressings

Film Dressings

Alginate Dressings

Hydrogel Dressings

Collagen Dressings

Other Advanced Dressings

Antimicrobial

Silver

Non-silver

Active

Biomaterials

Skin-substitute

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Chronic Wounds

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Venous Leg Ulcers

Others

Acute Wounds

Surgical & Traumatic Wounds

Burns

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

