Curved OLED TV Market Thriving at a Tremendous Growth | Haier, Sony, Philips

Television is considered as the best entertainment mode by every home, institutions and businesses. Curved OLED TV possess enhanced features such as better picture quality, high contrast & less reflection, ultra-high definition (UHD) resolution. Additionally, enhanced viewing experience through functions such as auto depth enhancer, uniform viewing distance, and 3D & 4D compatibility. It also offers durability, high energy efficiency and less operational cost. Technological up-gradations in this sector has add-on special enriched visual effects pushed with crisp sound output. Curved OLED TV uses the phenomenon of curved trajectory which helps to maintain constant viewing focus and reduced distortion. Additionally, it has reduced power consumption compared to that of the previous version. All this factors will fuel the growth of the curved OLED TV market. On the flip side, High manufacturing costs and technological barriers in R&D section will hamper the growth of the market

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Curved OLED TV’ Market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea),Haier Group (China),Sony Corporation (Japan),Sichuan Changhong Electronics Co. Ltd (China),Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea),Philips (Netherlands)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (65 Inches, 55 Inches, Other), Application (Home, Commercial, Other)

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for television as it is prime source of entertainment

Inclination towards high quality and resolution

Market Trends:

Growing attraction for Innovative design and enhanced features

High investments by key players to add-on technical features to make their product unique in the market

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Curved OLED TV Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Curved OLED TV Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Curved OLED TV market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Curved OLED TV Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Curved OLED TV

Chapter 4: Presenting the Curved OLED TV Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Curved OLED TV market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Curved OLED TV Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Curved OLED TV Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

