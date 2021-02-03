Corn Syrup Market May See a Big Move | Challenge Analysis in Current Scenario

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Corn Syrup Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Corn Syrup Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. Corn Syrup Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

Key Players in Corn Syrup Market:

Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Incorporated, Corn Products International, Inc., Tate & Lyle, COFCO Rongshi Bio-technology Co., Ltd., Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited, Luzhou Bio-chem Technology Co., Ltd., Ingredion, Grain Processing Corporation, Showa Sangyo

Brief Overview on Corn Syrup

Corn Syrup is a mixture of saccharides produced by the hydrolysis of corn starch. It contains more than 70% by weight of total solids and 20% of reducing sugar content which is expressed as d-glucose. Corn syrup has acidic PH value to minimize the color and flavor development. It can be classified as light and dark corn syrup, the light syrup is used in baking jams, jellies and other foods. Whereas the dark syrup can be used as a table syrup and has the same usage as light syrup. Additionally, it is replaced by sucrose in food industry as it has lower costs. This wide range of applications is fueling the market growth.

Market Drivers

Increasing Consumption of Packaged Beverages and Foods Leading to Increasing Demand in Corn Syrup

Cost Effectiveness of Corn Syrup is Fueling the Market Growth

Market Trend

Increasing Usage of Fructose in Food Processing

Changing Lifestyle of the Consumers

Market Restraints:

Inclination of Consumers towards the Non-Sugary Products

Climatic Conditions May Affect the Supply of Raw Materials like Corn

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

