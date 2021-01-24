Demand for 3 Phase Motor Market Set for Stupendous Growth in and Post 2030, Buoyed by the Global COVID-19 Pandemic

A recent market study published by FMI on the 3 Phase Motor market includes the global industry analysis 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the 3 Phase Motor market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

3 Phase Motor Market: Taxonomy

The global 3 Phase Motor market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.

Product Type AC Motors Induction Motors Synchronous Motors

DC Motors Brushed DC Motors Brushless DC Motors

Power Output Less than 1 HP

1-500 HP

Above 500 HP Application Pumps

Fans

Compressors

General Machinery

Centrifugal Machinery

Grinders

Extruders

Others End User Industrial Oil & Gas Food & Beverages Manufacturing Chemical Treatment Plants Others (Pulp & Paper)

Residential

Commercial

Automotive & Transportation Region North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East and Africa

Japan

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the 3 Phase Motor market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics, along with demand & supply-side trends pertaining to the 3 Phase Motor market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

In this chapter, readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the 3 Phase Motor market, which will help them understand the basic information about the 3 Phase Motor market. Along with this, comprehensive information about the 3 Phase Motor and its properties are provided in this section.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The 3 Phase Motor market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes the factors that have emerged as key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05 – Global 3 Phase Motor Market Demand (Units) Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the 3 Phase Motor market in the forecast period 2020-2030. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical 3 Phase Motor market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter o6 – Pricing Analysis

Pricing analysis of 3 Phase Motor at the regional level has been provided in this section.

Chapter 07 – Global 3 Phase Motor Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the 3 Phase Motor market for the forecast period of 2020-2030. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical 3 Phase Motor market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity per year and incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period.

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the 3 Phase Motor market during the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis for the 3 Phase Motor market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics, COVID-19 crisis and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the section.

Chapter 09 – Global 3 Phase Motor Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Power Output

The market is segmented based on the power output into three segments – less than 1 HP, 1-500 HP, and above 500 HP.

Chapter 10 – Global 3 Phase Motor Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Product Type

The market is segmented into AC and DC motors. AC motors segment is further sub-segmented into induction motors and synchronous motors. DC motors is further sub-segmented into brushed DC motors and brushless DC motors.

Chapter 11 – Global 3 Phase Motor Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Application

The market is segmented based on application into pumps, fans, compressors, general machinery, centrifugal machinery, grinders, extruders, and others.

Chapter 12 – Global 3 Phase Motor Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by End User

The market is segmented based on the end user into industrial (oil & gas, food & beverages, manufacturing, chemical treatment plants, and others (Pulp & Paper), residential, commercial, and automotive & transportation.

Chapter 13 – Global 3 Phase Motor Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the 3 Phase Motor market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Japan.

Chapter 14 – North America 3 Phase Motor Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America 3 Phase Motor market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis and market growth.

Chapter 15 – Latin America 3 Phase Motor Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the 3 Phase Motor market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America along with targeted segments.

Chapter 16 – Western Europe 3 Phase Motor Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the 3 Phase Motor market based on its operators and end users in several countries such as Germany, Italy, France, the U.K., Spain, BENELUX, and Rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 17 – Eastern Europe 3 Phase Motor Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

In this chapter Poland, Russia and Rest of Eastern Europe are the prominent countries in the Eastern Europe region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Eastern Europe 3 Phase Motor market.

Chapter 18 – APEJ 3 Phase Motor Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the 3 Phase Motor market in APEJ by focusing on China, India, Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Australia & New Zealand (ANZ), and Rest of APEJ.

Chapter 19 – MEA 3 Phase Motor Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the 3 Phase Motor market will grow in major countries in the MEA region, such as GCC, North Africa, Turkey, Southern Africa, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2019-2028.

Chapter 20 – Japan 3 Phase Motor Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the 3 Phase Motor market in Japan.

Chapter 21 – Key Countries 3 Phase Motor Market Analysis

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the 3 Phase Motor market of 20 key countries by segments considered. Additionally, COVID-19 impact in the said market in all respective countries has been included.

Chapter 22 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the 3 Phase Motor market.

Chapter 23 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the 3 Phase Motor market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments.

Chapter 24 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the 3 Phase Motor market report.

Chapter 25 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the 3 Phase Motor market.