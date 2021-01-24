Mining Truck Market: Beating Growth Expectations | Caterpillar, Terex, Liebherr

The study explored is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. According to Market Analyst at AMA, the Global Mining Truck market may see a growth rate of 4.8%.

The Mining truck is a specialized truck in the mining industry, with a huge dump body, gigantic wheels and several tons capacity with weight over 500 tons. Which is specifically engineered for high- production mining and heavy-duty construction, used for transporting construction equipment. Increase the development of mining truck technology across the globe with growing mined minerals, increasing the use of coal, with an increasing need for energy. The global mining truck mostly used for underground mining especially for coal transportation to dump stations.

Latest added Global Mining Truck Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2025. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are BAS Mining Trucks (Europe), Caterpillar (United States), European Truck Factory GmbH, H-E Parts International (United States), Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. (Japan), Komatsu Ltd. (Japan), Liebherr (United States), OJSC Belaz (Belarus), Terex Corporation (United States) and The Parker Bay Company (United States) etc.

Market Drivers

Increasing Industrialization

Smart Equipment Mining Demand

Market Trend

Rising Use of Electric Vehicle

Advanced Aerodynamics Designed

Safety Technology

Opportunities

Mining Manufactures Are Investing In Autonomous Trucks, Drills and Dozers

Major Market Developments:

Sandvik announced to acquire Inrock, a leading supplier of rock drilling tools and services for horizontal directional drilling (HDD) in North America to support the development of the HDD product portfolio to the customers operating in mining sectors.

In Dec 2018, Sinotruk unveiled howo ‘mine king’ mining truck by seeing definite demand for mining trucks in India. Additionally, in Nov 2018, caterpillar announced two new ultra-class electric drive mining trucks, which aims to provide more options at the highest end of its payload by focusing on delivering the class-leading payload, high reliability.

For instance, in Mar 2018, Liebherr established a new facility in France. It would provide sales, rental, and service of earthmoving, material handling, and construction machines. New product development, which provides a competitive edge in the market, was another major strategy adopted by industry players. Additionally, in Nov 2018, Volvo construction has launched rigid haulers. The range consists of four machines, starting at the 45-ton r45d and extending up to 100-ton r100e.

The latest edition of this report you will be entitled to receive additional chapter / commentary on latest scenario, economic slowdown and COVID-19 impact on overall industry. Further it will also provide qualitative information about when industry could come back on track and what possible measures industry players are taking to deal with current situation. Each of the segment analysis table for forecast period also high % impact on growth.

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the upcoming situation by considering project pipelines of company, long term agreements to derive growth estimates. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Mining Truck Market research report include SWOT analysis.

The regional analysis of Global Mining Truck Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2020-2025.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Mining Truck Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Mining Truck Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Mining Truck Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Mining Truck Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Mining Truck Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Bottom Dump, Rear Dump, Lube, Tow, Water, Others), Application (Coal Mine, Iron Mine, Gold/Copper Mine, Aluminium Mine, Others), Payload Capacity (90-110 Metric Tons, 127-150 Metric Tons, 154-190 Metric Tons, 218-255 Metric Tons, 290 Metric Tons, 308-363 Metric Tons), Drive (Mechanical Drive, Electrical Drive))

5.1 Global Mining Truck Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Mining Truck Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Mining Truck Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Mining Truck Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Mining Truck Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

