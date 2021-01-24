Travel Vaccines – Surge in Market Growth Is Getting Started | Pfizer, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline

Travel vaccines protect travelers from serious diseases. The travel vaccines market is expected to grow in the future due to the increasing number of travelers throughout the globe. Increasing incidence of travel-related diseases and government initiatives to ensure travel safety boosting the demand for travel vaccines. Rising investments towards the research and development of more effective vaccines provide new growth opportunities in the near future.

Latest added Global Travel Vaccines Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2025. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are Pfizer Inc. (United States), Sanofi S.A (France), GlaxoSmithKline plc (United Kingdom), Merck & Co., Inc. (United States), AstraZeneca plc (United Kingdom), Abbott Laboratories (United States), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd (Japan), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada), SK Chemicals (South Korea) and Bavarian Nordic (Denmark) etc. The study explored is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

In Oct 2019, Bavarian Nordic announced that it has entered an agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc to acquire the manufacturing and global rights to Rabipur®/RabAvert® and Encepur®. Rabipur/RabAvert provides pre- and post-exposure protection against rabies, while Encepur protects against European (Western) tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) virus.

In Dec 2018, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved VAXELIS(TM) for use in children from 6 weeks through 4 years of age (prior to the 5th birthday). VAXELIS was developed as part of a joint-partnership between Sanofi and MSD.

Market Trend

Governments Initiatives to Ensure Travel Safety

Increasing Incidence of Travel-Related Diseases

Market Drivers

Increasing Number of Travelers throughout the Globe

Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

Opportunities

Rising Investments towards the Research and Development for More Effective Vaccines

Growth in Tourism Industry in Developing Countries

Restraints

Travel Vaccines are Expensive

Challenges

Longer Timelines Required for Vaccine Production

Stringent Government Regulation

The latest edition of this report you will be entitled to receive additional chapter / commentary on latest scenario, economic slowdown and COVID-19 impact on overall industry. Further it will also provide qualitative information about when industry could come back on track and what possible measures industry players are taking to deal with current situation. Each of the segment analysis table for forecast period also high % impact on growth.

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the upcoming situation by considering project pipelines of company, long term agreements to derive growth estimates. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Travel Vaccines Market research report include SWOT analysis.

The regional analysis of Global Travel Vaccines Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2020-2025.

Limited scope research document specific to Country or Region meeting your business objective.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Travel Vaccines Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Travel Vaccines Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Travel Vaccines Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Travel Vaccines Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Travel Vaccines Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Hepatitis B Vaccines, Hepatitis A Vaccines, Typhoid and paratyphoid fever., Meningococcal Vaccines, Others), Application (Domestic Travel, Outbound Travel), Diseases (Influenza, Hepatitis, Typhoid, Polio, Yellow fever, Others))

5.1 Global Travel Vaccines Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Travel Vaccines Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Travel Vaccines Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Travel Vaccines Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Travel Vaccines Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

