Antimicrobial Additives Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2029

Global Antimicrobial Additives Market: Overview

Antimicrobial additives enhance the performance of a surface by bringing about biocide treatment. Often introduced onto a surface during the manufacturing process, these can be converted into a concentrated powder, liquid suspension or masterbatch pellet depending on the target material and manufacturing process. Once added to a substance, an antimicrobial additive helps in minimizing the chances of contamination, extending product’s functional lifetime. Antimicrobial additives find application in extending the life of antimicrobial preparations across a number of varied industry verticals.

As per TMR Research, over the period of 2019 to 2029, the global antimicrobial additives market will grow at a moderate growth rate, leading to higher valuation at the end of the stated period. Some of the factors that will have a positive influence on the market are availability of varied choices in both organic and inorganic category and increased demand arising from textile, healthcare and food and beverages industries.

Global Antimicrobial Additives Market: Competitive Landscape

The antimicrobial additives market is fragmented. Presence of a large number of players marks its vendor landscape. Varied measures are opted for by these players to chart growth. These range from key alliances to product improvement. Some of the key players in the antimicrobial additives market include:

NanoBioMatters Industries S.L

BASF SE

RTP Company

Milliken Chemical

BioCote Limited

Microban International

Clariant AG

PolyOne Corporation

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Life Materials Technologies Limited

SteriTouch Limited

Sanitized AG

Dow Inc.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Plastics Color Corporation

Lonza

Global Antimicrobial Additives Market: Key Trends and Drivers

The market growth of the Antimicrobial Additives Market is primarily triggered by growing consumer awareness about infections among a growing population. Factors such as an increasing awareness about health-related issues and growth of end-use industries are also expected to drive an upward growth curve for the antimicrobial additives market during the forecast period.

A lot of attention in the last 20 years has focused on the environmental impact of using biocides, leading to the emergence of new legislation that restricts the use to certain extent. Some additives are no longer allowed, as is the case with phenylmercurials, while others have been subject to restrictive use, such as aromatic and halogenated derivatives. New eco-friendly materials are due to be developed to control and prevent microbial contamination to counteract the negative influence of the restraint.

Global Antimicrobial Additives Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is estimated to retain its leading position over the forecast period, expanding at a fast growth rate in the global antimicrobial additives market. The market is driven by the growth of some major end-use industries, such as automotive, healthcare, construction, food and beverage, and packaging.

Moreover, a robust manufacturing base of the automotive industry in China, Japan, and India coupled with increased sales of passenger vehicles is anticipated to augment market growth in APAC. In addition, favorable policies such as Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) and Make in India initiative, implemented by the Indian government, are expected to create ample growth opportunities for the automobile industry, increasing demand for Antimicrobial Additives.

Industrial expansion in the region is also anticipated to augment the product demand. A growing construction industry in the emerging economies of the region and increased infrastructure spending by various governments are also expected to drive the regional market.

Antimicrobial Additives Market, by Type:

Inorganic Antimicrobial additives Silver Copper Zinc

Organic Antimicrobial additives Oxybisphenox Arsine (OBPA) 4,5-Dichloro-2-(N-OCTYL)-4-Isothiazolin-3-One (DCOIT) Triclosan Others



Antimicrobial Additives Market, by Application:

Plastic

Paints & Coatings

Pulp & Paper

Others

Antimicrobial Additives Market, by End-use Industry:

Healthcare

Packaging

Food & Beverage

Construction

Automotive

Others (agriculture, electronic goods, personal care, and industrial)

