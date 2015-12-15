Decorative Laminates Market Size, Type, Share, Demand Drives Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2028

Global Decorative Laminates Market: Snapshot

Laminates are often used to on surfaces to provide a smooth finish band protective layer for furniture, and utensils. They are some of the best scratch proof the solutions in the low-priced budget. They are also designed to elevate the scratch resistance and easy to clean property of the product. On the other hand, decorative laminates have dual purposes. They provide a decent safety to products along with enhancing the feature of the product. Owing to these factors, the global decorative laminates market is experiencing a robust growth in coming future.

Moreover there are various types of decorative laminates available in the market. These categorized on the basis of manufacturing processes. There two types of laminates available on the basis of manufacturing process namely low pressure laminate and high pressure laminate.

Low Pressure Laminate: In this process, the decorative laminate papers are soaked in melamine resins and then dried using natural resources. Later they are bonded with MDF, HDF, or Particle Board. For bonding Process, heat activated glue is used in this process. This is one of the most popular processes of manufacturing the laminates in the global decorative laminates market.

High Pressure Laminate: These are hard decorative laminate sheets that are fixed on plywoods and MDF using adhesive and pressed using cold processes. These laminates are used majorly in domestic purposes and play important role in elevating the growth of global decorative laminates market.

The demand within the global decorative laminates market has rising on account of the growing propensity to manufacture aesthetic furnishings and decorative pieces. Decorative laminates are boards and plies that are used to cover the surfaces of furniture items, walls, and other interior design pieces. Decorative laminates are made up of a wide range of products and can be used to give a fine appeal to interior furnishings. The manufacture of decorative laminates involves an extensive process wherein the material is transfigured, blended, and painted to give it a well-finished appeal. These laminates are then glued or pressed against furniture items and other interior piece. On account of the growing popularity of aesthetic interior designs, the demand within the global market for decorative laminates is projected to reach new heights in the years to come. The decorative laminates market has also attracted investments from several key capitalists and investors over the past decade. With the aforementioned points in view, it is safe to prognosticate that the global market for decorative laminates would expand at a robust rate in the years to come.

The global decorative laminates market may be segmented on the basis of the following parameters: raw material, type, application, and end-use sector. An understanding of all the aforementioned segments is vital to draw inferences with regards to the global decorative laminates market.

A report on the global decorative laminates market sheds value on several key trends that have housed in this market over the past decade. The report follows a holistic and all-inclusive approach to explain the various drivers of demand within the global decorative laminates market. Moreover, a regional analysis of the global decorative laminates market has also been included in this report.

Global Decorative Laminates Market: Trends and Opportunities

Interior designing has emerged as an immensely popular industry in recent times, and people are willing to spend huge sums of money on enhancing the aesthetics of their private spaces. This factor has played a major role in enhancing the growth prospects of the global decorative laminates market in recent times. Furthermore, decorative laminates are used across departmental stores, clothing stores, and other commercial outlets to attract the customers and offer a pleasing shopping experience to them. This factor has also reeked of growth within the global market for decorative laminates in recent times. However, the high cost of decorative laminates has shifted the focus of several end-users towards cheaper alternatives.

Nevertheless, the availability of customizable decorative laminates has created commendable growth opportunities within this market in recent times. Decorative laminates with several designs, colours, and finish are available across the globe. Owing to these factors, it is safe to assert that the demand within the global decorative laminates market would keep escalating in the years to come.

Global Decorative Laminates Market: Regional Outlook

The demand within the decorative laminates market in North America has elevated at a starry rate, majorly due to advancements in the field of interior designing across the US and Canada. Furthermore, the propensity of the masses to enhance the visual appeal of in-house furnishings and interior pieces has also given an impetus to the growth of the regional market. The decorative laminates market in Asia Pacific is expanding on account of the extensive constructions industry in China, Japan, and India.

Global Decorative Laminates Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the global decorative laminates market are Omnova Solutions Incorporation, Merino Group, Greenlam Industries Limited, and Wilsonart International Inc.

