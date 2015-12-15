Portable Air Compressor Market Study by Application Analysis and Regions Outlook to 2026

Oil-free portable air compressors are mainly used in sectors like food & beverage, electronics, and healthcare, where the presence of oil particles in compressed air can lead to catastrophic events. Estimate says that the oil-free segment in portable air compressor market is expected to register more than 4.5% CAGR within the predicted timeframe.

Surge in production of home appliances and automobiles along with noteworthy developments in the manufacturing and construction sector could stimulate the demand for portable air compressors. Countries like Japan, the U.S., and India are launching supportive policies to expand their manufacturing sectors. The portable air compressor market might reach USD 8 billion by the end of 2026.

Request for a sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/2564

Latin America is considered to be a lucrative ground for portable air compressor market. In 2019, the regional market was worth more than USD 865 million. This growth can be attributed to rapid expansion activities across healthcare facilities that use portable air compressors for a broad variety of applications.

As a result, portable air compressor market players are working on developing advanced compressors that can easily minimize such risks. Citing an instance, in October 2018, ELGi Equipments revealed its new range of oil-free air-compressors that come in 100 horsepower and 60 horsepower variants along with 8.8 and 7 Bar pressure options.

These compressors play a pivotal role in electronics industries where cleanliness of semiconductors, ICs, and complex chips are the top-most priority. Oil contamination in automated instruments and control equipment like actuators, high precision sensors, relays, and thermostats can interrupt production activities and cause undesirable losses.

The portable air compressor market is set to record noteworthy growth on the basis of increasing usage of modern air compressors that deliver reliable and quality performance. Along with modern functionalities, industrial units are looking for energy efficient devices that provide lower cost of ownership.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/2564

Some of these applications include supplying oxygen to patients, autoclaves and sterilizing, hospital headwalls, patient simulators, adjusting hospital beds and seats, chiropractic & physiotherapy tables, pumping of bandages, and air or vacuum aspirators.

Companies operating in the portable air compressor market include Atlas Copco, Gardner Denver, Inc., Sullair, LLC, Kaeser Kompressoren SE, Rolair Systems, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Doosan Portable Power, and Sullivan-Palatek, Inc. These firms are emphasizing on developing new energy-efficient compressors that comply with major federal regulations. They are also looking to form strategic alliances by extending their product lineup. Back in December 2019, Doosan Bobcat released two new compressor variants built on Volvo Penta engines at EXCON 2019.

Related Reports: –

Air Humidifier Market: https://apnews.com/press-release/wired-release/business-products-and-services-coronavirus-pandemic-asia-urbanization-d30fd70366f56f6d573a02e19cbed901

Air Compressor Market: https://apnews.com/press-release/wired-release/technology-lifestyle-business-corporate-news-latin-america-and-caribbean-5abcf9eb286707349d74223e7682606b