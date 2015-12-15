Construction Equipment Market to 2026 | Emerging Trends, Future Scope and Demand Forecast

Construction activities around the world have come to a temporary halt due to a shortage in raw materials and labor. Additionally, the crisis has triggered a sense of financial insecurity among consumers, affecting sales of new residential spaces. Nonetheless, analysts predict that the construction equipment market may be up and running by 2021, as the world steps into a post-COVID-19 era. However, rapid spread of COVID-19 has dampened the growth of construction equipment market.

The construction equipment market is likely to witness tremendous growth given to increasing industrialization and urbanization activities worldwide. The market is observing a substantial rise in the adoption of high-performance construction equipment across mining, forestry, industrial and agricultural applications.

Europe region is also slowly moving towards autonomous and electric construction equipment as consumers adopt more technologically advanced devices for their industrial applications. In addition to this, growing prevalence of renting construction equipment could broaden the business horizon for European service provider companies, allowing them to employ high-quality equipment for their projects.

Increasing number of road and highway expansion projects could massively benefit the concrete equipment segment growth. Needless to mention that concrete is a key raw material required for building roads and other infrastructures. Countries are recognizing the importance of concrete in highway development projects, which may boost the demand of concrete equipment.

Europe construction equipment market is regarded as a prominent region for construction equipment companies owing to surging number of residential infrastructure and construction projects across countries like Russia and the UK. According to a report published by EIB Investment, in 2018, the European Union dedicates almost 1.8% of its GDP towards investment in infrastructure.

Shifting trend towards the deployment of modern equipment to lower heavy reliance on labor in construction activities could enhance product demand. The construction equipment market may cross USD 160 billion by the year 2026.

Speaking on highway projects, in March 2019, the Government of India launched new National Highway projects that were worth USD 15.9 billion. Projects like this will require concrete equipment like pavers and mixers to massively aid in timely and quick completion of the road construction.

Companies operating in the construction equipment market are concentrating on forming strategic alliances with technology providers and other industry players to strengthen their product lineup. Taking July 2020 for instance, Hyundai Robotics partnered with Hyundai Engineering & Construction (HEC) to build advanced products for the construction industry. The two divisions of Hyundai Heavy Industries inked a memorandum of understanding to join forces on research and development of construction robotics.

