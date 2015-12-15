Impact Sound Insulation Acoustic Mat Market is anticipated to witness healthy growth through 2026

North America impact sound insulation acoustic mat market size will reach a valuation of US$1.5 billion by 2026. Acoustic insulation materials have experienced a strong demand across the U.S. in recent years. Regional governments are focusing on residential and commercial expansion projects, while homeowners are looking to renovate and refurbish existing homes with latest sound insulation technologies.

The demand for impact sound insulation acoustic flooring mats across Europe will likely be driven by recovery of the real estate sector. Meanwhile, developing countries in the Asia Pacific region will be key revenue terrains for impact sound insulation acoustic mat market in the upcoming years.

Request for a sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/4765

Impact sound insulation acoustic mat market share from the industrial segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 7% through 2026. This can be attributed to growing utilization of rubber acoustic products in manufacturing and warehousing facilities. The industrial sector has experienced rapid expansion in emerging economies and manufacturers are constantly focusing on the development of new products to suit industrial applications.

According to a new research report, global impact sound insulation acoustic mat market size is estimated to be worth more than US$4.3 billion by 2026, with growing renovation activities in developed regions such as North America and Europe. The construction sector in these regions is set for a rebound as effects of the coronavirus crisis subdue and household incomes improve.

Acoustic mats are widely used in hotels, supermarkets, hospitals, care homes, schools, libraries, and large kitchens in addition to residential establishments. To address the growing demand for sound insulation solutions, manufacturers are constantly introducing innovative products in the impact sound insulation acoustic mat market. For instance, Getzner has launched a new range of acoustic floor mats for effective impact noise reduction in residential, commercial, and industrial environments.

Sound insulation, also called acoustic insulation or soundproofing, plays a crucial role in modern architecture. Most homeowners today prefer installation of high-quality acoustic insulation materials for dust binding and noise reduction. These materials also act as insulators and offer comfort and warmth along with pleasing aesthetics. Consequently, impact sound insulation acoustic mats are gaining wide popularity across residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/4765

On the other hand, the demand for impact sound insulation acoustic mats across the commercial sector is likely to capture a 65% revenue share. In commercial applications, rubber and foam materials are typically preferred to ensure a high degree of impact insulation. Considering the material used, rubber segment is slated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2020 and 2026.

Regulatory standards play a critical role in ensuring optimum product quality as well as sustainability. Manufacturers are looking to develop new solutions while complying with these regulations. In August 2017, Getzner’s Type 31 and 33 acoustic floor mats had been granted the CE marking by the European Union. It confirms that the acoustic amts can be used throughout the European market, including public establishments, without restriction.

BASF SE, Getzner Werkstoffe GmbH, Saint-Gobain, Hush Acoustics Ltd, JCW Acoustic Flooring, Fletcher Insulation, Armacell, Kingspan Group, Johns Manville, Paroc Group, Owens Corning, and REGUPOL BSW GmbH are a few notable suppliers of impact sound insulation acoustic mat market.

Related Reports: –

Bucket Trucks Market: https://apnews.com/press-release/wired-release/business-technology-alternative-and-sustainable-energy-products-and-services-coronavirus-pandemic-650bfa61c780e51e7d5157c34709cb8f

Roofing Underlayment Market: https://apnews.com/press-release/wired-release/business-industry-regulation-corporate-news-building-construction-products-and-services-054cd8f4d29ce21b4fef73bfa138b397