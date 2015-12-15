Blast Chillers Market to 2026 – Regional Growth Insights & Trend Analysis Report

With respect to the geographical frame of reference, an upsurge in the consumption of frozen and packaged food items across the region is slated to escalate the Asia Pacific blast chillers market outlook through 2026. India, China, and Japan are likely to lead this development in the Asia Pacific. A significant upsurge in the number of commercial kitchens across these nations is also responsible for the regional growth. In addition, APAC is also remnant of a consistently expanding food service sector as well as a well-established catering industry that are favoring the deployment of blast chillers in the region.

An upsurge in the number of restaurants across the globe is estimated to drive the overall blast chillers market demand. In fact, according to a survey conducted by the National Restaurant Association, the restaurant industry sales were projected to reach $899 billion during 2020. The restaurant industry would grow majorly due to the progressing economy as well as positive customer sentiment. Though the frequent lockdowns imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic have slowed the expansion of the hospitality sector as a whole, the need for restaurants is expected to pick pace soon enough, thereby proliferating the demand for blast chillers.

Roll-in blast chillers are anticipated to depict appreciable demand. Better convenience offered by the product should positively impel the roll-in blast chillers market share from below 100 kg capacity segment over the coming years. Blast chillers below 100 kg capacity have ergonomically developed trolleys that can be rolled inside out of the chiller which offers convenient access to food items. In addition, these roll in type chillers are available with smart features like intuitive touch screen displays and probe temperature detection which is further proliferating their demand in the industry.

According to a research report, the blast chillers market would likely exceed a valuation of $2.50 billion by the end of the forecast timeframe.

The global blast chillers market is estimated to witness tremendous growth in the ensuing years, primarily due to the product’s ability to maintain any food item’s nutritional value for a long time. The massive adoption of these blast chillers in food and retail industries are complementing the overall market expansion. Given that food sector is a major end-use domain, this business is strictly regulated by norms pertaining to food safety as well as frozen food consumption. Food service companies are installing these chillers on a large scale to adhere to the set government regulations.

In terms of the application, the blast chillers market is bifurcated into bakery & confectionary, catering services, supermarket, and hotel & restaurant segment. Among these, the increasing adoption of blast chillers across supermarkets should majorly propel the segment growth over the coming years. Supermarkets use these chillers to decrease the food wastage as well as to grow the shelf life of perishable foods. Moreover, blast chillers having a chilling capacity of more than 200 kg are observing steady installations across major supermarket chains like Walmart and Target, thereby augmenting the segment outlook.

The competitive landscape of the blast chillers market is inclusive of players such as FULGOR MILANO, Tecnomac, Electrolux, RETIGO s.r.o., Infrico, American Panel, Friginox, Victory Refrigeration, Traulsen, Master-bilt, IRINOX, Alto Shaam, and Williams among others.

Meanwhile, market players in the blast chillers market are implementing numerous strategies such as collaborations and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge over other companies. Firms also plan to expand their footprints through these techniques. Likewise, the launch of new products with additional features to increase their revenue and expand the portfolio is also implemented by companies. Taking July 2019 for instance, Electrolux Professional, a renowned Swedish home appliance company reportedly unveiled SkyLine Ovens and Blast Chillers. These products are based on a top combination of human-centered design and smart technology as well as the firm’s 40 long years of experience.

