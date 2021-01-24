Location Intelligence Platform Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | Esri, Pitney Bowes, Alteryx

Latest released the research study on Global Location Intelligence Platform Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Location Intelligence Platform Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Location Intelligence Platform Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Esri (United States), Pitney Bowes (United States), CartoDB Inc. (United States), Caliper Corporation (United States), Alteryx (United States), Salesforce (United States), SAP (Germany), Spotio (United States), Map Business Online (United States), Ipgeolocation (Pakistan), Google (United States), Fract (United States), Gadberry Group (United States), Galigeo SAS (France), Geoblink (Spain), GXperts (Austria), Maptive (United States), TomTom (Netherlands), IBM (United States) and HERE Global B.V. (United States).

Brief Overview on Location Intelligence Platform

Location Intelligence Platforms help organizations improve decision making and track their resources effectively using mapping and geospatial data. This platform offers location analytics solutions and services to identify the relationship between certain objects based on their physical locations. The users can manipulate, model, and analyze their geospatial data as well as can use the analyzed data for decision-making. The increasing demand for real-time datasets is expected to drive market growth in the upcoming years.

Location Intelligence Platform Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Type (Outdoor location, Indoor location), Application (Risk Management, Emergency Response Management, Customer Experience Management, Remote Monitoring, Supply Chain Planning And Optimization, Sales And Marketing Optimization, Location Selection And Optimization, Others (Predictive Asset Management And Inventory Management)), Industry (Retail, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Telecom and IT, Healthcare, BFSI, Other), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), Component (Solutions, Services)

Growth Drivers

Demand for Spatial Data and Analytical Tools

Rising Business Need for Predictive Analytics

Adoption of Location-Based Applications

Market Trends

Ease to Manage Supply Chain Disruptions Due to COVID-19

Roadblocks

Legal Concerns and Data Privacy Issues

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Location Intelligence Platform Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Location Intelligence Platform market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Location Intelligence Platform Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Location Intelligence Platform

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Location Intelligence Platform Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Location Intelligence Platform market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Location Intelligence Platform Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Location Intelligence Platform Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

