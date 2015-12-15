Keto Diet Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2028

Global Keto Diet Market: An Overview

The global keto diet market is expected to witness a robust growth, thanks to proven health benefits, and growing health consciousness around the world. Keto diet or ketogenic diet is also known as low carb diet. The diet features sufficient quantities of protein, high amounts of far, and low amounts of carbohydrate. The diet was invented to treat seizures for children with epilepsy. Today, it is witness gaining traction as rising fast-food consumption, sugary diets, and increase in lifestyle diseases like Obesity are expected to make a mark on the global keto diet market.

Apart from proven benefits like weight control or loss, healthier physique, and seizure control, the keto diet market is also expected to help reduce mortality rates for a wide variety of illnesses. These include various forms of cancer, Alzheimer’s, and in general higher mortality due to lifestyle illnesses like obesity and diabetes. The diet is primarily used to treat difficult to control refractory epilepsy among children. Keto diet essentially replaces glucose in the bodies as an energy source with ketone bodies. The replacement known as ketosis has resulted in drop in seizures by half in children. Additionally, the effects of the diet are known to last even after the discontinuation of the diet. The diet is also associated with several side effects including high cholesterol, constipation, kidney stone, and slow growth. The rise of less strict but similar levels of effective diets like modified atkins diet are expected to aid growth of the keto diet market in the near future.

Global Keto Diet Market: Notable Developments

According to a recent study published in the Journal of Military Medicine, Keto diet can provide a huge boost to the military. Despite the stringent training and physical requirements in the military, the army in the US continues to face obesity crisis. A large portion of serving units are plagued with obesity, similar to the levels in general population. The study tested military personnel with keto diets and normal diets in two different groups. The participants on keto diet lost nearly 17 pounds on average. Additionally, with the help of counselors, they were able to sustain ketosis for 12 weeks on average as well. Growing scientific support and new applications like these can create important opportunities for players in the keto diet market.

Natural Grocers, a large retailer in the US has launched a nationwide six week, free program to promote keto diet on January 18. The program is based on Mark Sisson’s book, ‘The Keto Reset’ which includes food journaling, exercises, information on stress management, and sleep. The program will supported by special coaches selected by Natural Grocers along and will offer free samples of Keto-friendly smoothies and keto friendly items. This is in line with the market survey that 60% of natural food retailers saw an increase in sales in 2018. Hence, retailers are expected to ramp up educational and promotional program to position themselves as the go-to healthy provider. This is a good news for the keto diet market and is expected to drive growth in the near future.

Global Keto Diet Market: Key Trends

The significant rise in obesity globally is linked to increased risk of cardiovascular disease, liver disease, and other illnesses like hypertension, metabolic syndrome, etc. Keto diet market is expected to make significant gains, thanks to a growing consumer awareness driving growth of weight-loss programs. Additionally, the ketogenic diet is witnessing a growing popularity in regions like Europe wherein it is most popular, followed by North America, driving major growth in total revenues. Moreover, the renewed interest in keto diets due to growing scientific studies and potential applications in retail as well as military training can be major frontier for growth in the near future. Hence, the global keto diet market is expected to register significant growth in the near future, due to growing disposable income, rising consciousness, increased promotional programs by natural food retailers, and various health benefits.

