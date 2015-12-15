The Pharmaceutical Microbiology market to grow on a prudent note from 2019 to 2029

Pharmaceutical Microbiology is a branch of microbiology that studies microorganisms and to reduce microorganisms in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals. The pharmaceutical microbiology ensures reduced micro bacterial growth in the process environment. Removal of microorganisms from manufacturing sit as well as its by products such as endotoxin and exotoxins from raw materials, so as to ensure the finished pharmaceutical product is sterile is a stringent regulation that all pharmaceutical manufacturers have to adhere to. Similar guidelines are globally accepted for manufacturing processes and testing for microorganisms before, during and after the manufacturing process. Most manufacturers outsource such testing services from pharmaceutical microbiology service providers. Outsourcing of pharmaceutical microbiology services has proved economical for most companies. Thus, increasing stringency of regulations and rising trend of outsourcing manufacturing are some of the factors that strongly support the growth of the pharmaceutical microbiology market globally.

Increase in complexity of pharmaceutical products, rise in development of biologics and increasing stringent regulations for biologics due to complex processes are some of the factors that are driving the growth of the pharmaceutical microbiology market for biopharmaceutical products.

Pharmaceutical Microbiology market is expected to rise due to the rising need to ensure sterility of products as well as to determine the antimicrobial effectiveness and identification of microorganisms and potential contaminants. One of the predominant driving factor of the pharmaceutical microbiology is that of the presence of regulations that are well-established and globally accepted. These regulations govern the evaluation of microbial contamination during pharmaceutical manufacturing and raw material sourcing processes.

Pharmaceutical microbiology services offered by players are well varied to cover all needs of the pharmaceutical industry. Some of these services include, microbial identification, antimicrobial effectiveness, stability studies, validation of microbial recovery sturdies, evaluation of minimum inhibitory concentration and minimum bacterial concentration among others. These pharmaceutical microbiology services are well accepted by end users such as pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies and academic and research institutes. Pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to be the largest end user for the pharmaceutical microbiology market. However, with the rise in development and adoption of biologics and vaccines, the biotechnology companies segment is also expected to grow at a significant rate.

Based on the service, the global Pharmaceutical Microbiology market is segmented into:

Microbial Identification

Antimicrobial Effectiveness

Stability Studies

Validation of Microbial Recovery

Minimum Inhibitory Concentration (MIC) Evaluations

Minimum Bactericidal Concentration (MBC) Evaluations

Others

Based on the type of product, the global Pharmaceutical Microbiology market is segmented into:

Pharmaceutical Products

Biopharmaceutical Products

Based on the end user, the global Pharmaceutical Microbiology market is segmented into:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Rise in Pharmaceutical industry, increase in demand for safer and effective drugs across the world are some of the factors that drive the growth of the pharmaceutical microbiology market. The market for pharmaceutical microbiology is expected to be fragmented with a large number of companies and academic centers offering pharmaceutical microbiology services across the world.

Stringent regulations in the North America and Europe Regions is expected to drive the growth o the pharmaceutical microbiology market in the regions. North America is expected to take a significant share in the pharmaceutical microbiology market. Europe is expected to follow as the next largest region in for the pharmaceutical microbiology market that is driven by the growing pharmaceutical sector in the region. Asia pacific is slowly becoming the next hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing that could significantly drive the growth of the pharmaceutical microbiology market in the region.

Some of the key players that offer pharmaceutical microbiology services include, QLaboratories, Lucideon Limited, Eurofins, Catalent, Inc, Perritt Laboratories, Inc., GEO Chem, Pace Analytical Services, LLC, Wickham Laboratories, among others.

