Attractive Market Opportunities in the Biopsy Device Market by 2025

The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the market dynamics that can influence revenue growth of the global biopsy device market over the forecast period. Insights on key trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts and opportunities for companies in the global biopsy device market are presented in the report. To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report offers market forecast on the basis of segmentation into product, application, end use and regions. The report provides global biopsy device market analysis in terms of market value (US$ Mn).

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Guidance System Stereotactic X-Ray Guided Biopsy Ultrasound Guided Biopsy MRI Guided Biopsy

Needles Core Needles Fine Aspiration Needles



By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

The report begins with the market definition, followed by definitions of the different biopsy device product types. The market dynamics section includes Future Market Insights’ analysis on key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the global biopsy device market.

In the final section of the report, Future Market Insights has included a competitive landscape to provide clients with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the value chain, presence in the biopsy device market portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the biopsy device market value chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the global biopsy device market. In addition, this section also includes market strategies and SWOT analysis of the main players dominating the global biopsy device market.

Research Methodology

Forecasting the market numbers

Market value is inferred through in-depth secondary research and validated from industry experts through primary interviews. Each interview is thoroughly analysed and the average market value is deduced and reconfirmed prior to incorporating in the report. Weighted Average Selling Price (ASP) has been considered to deduce market values. Bottom-up approach has been used to assess market numbers for the global biopsy device market. Top-down approach has been used to counter-validate the reached numbers for the global biopsy device market. Macroeconomic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, prevalence of cancer, Gross Domestic Product and others have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the global biopsy device market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of different types of analyses based on the technology trends.

Key metrics

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market. As previously highlighted, the global biopsy device market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of by product type, by application, by end use and based on different regions are analysed in terms of basis point share to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends of the global biopsy device market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global biopsy device market. Last but not the least, in order to understand the key market segments in terms of growth and performance of the global biopsy device market, we have developed a one of its kind market attractiveness index. This index will be a great helping hand in enabling clients to identify real market opportunities.