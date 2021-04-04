Produced Water Treatment Market Recorded Strong Growth in 2020; COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Drop Sales

3 hours ago ankush

The global Produced Water Treatment market is expected to witness a significant growth, by registering a robust growth rate of nearly 6.1% between 2014 and 2020. Increasing unconventional oil & gas production, rising oil to produced water ratio, growing regulatory standards and water scarcity are among the prominent factors driving the demand for Produced Water Treatment across the globe. 

Also, an influx of new treatment system and water treatment technologies by key players such as MIOX Corporation and Aker Solutions ASA is expected to bolster the market growth, thereby increasing competitiveness in the market. Geographically, North America represents a huge market potential followed by MEA and Europe wherein tertiary treatment system holds a significant share.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of This [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb–86

In this study, we analyze the Global Produced Water Treatment during 2014-2020. We focus on:

  • Market size and forecast, 2013-2020
  • Key drivers and developments in Produced Water Treatment
  • Key Trends and Developments of Produced Water Treatment primary, secondary and tertiary systems
  • Key Drivers and developments in particular regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Latin America

Onshore and offshore produced water reinjection and disposal trends in all four regions

Key Segments Covered

  • Produced Water End-use

Onshore reinjection, offshore reinjection and disposal

  • Produced Water Treatment
  • Primary, secondary and tertiary

Key Geographies Covered


North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Latin America

Other Key Topics

  • Onshore and offshore produced water generation, oil:water and gas:water ratios, water treatment technologies, Produced Water Treatment

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

    1.1. Global Market Outlook

    1.2. Demand Side Trends

    1.3. Supply Side Trends

    1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

    2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

    2.2. Market Definition 

3. Key Success Factors

    3.1. Capacity Type (Thsnd bl/day) Adoption / Usage Analysis

    3.2. Strategic Promotional Strategies

4. Global Produced Water Treatment Market Demand Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast, 2019–2029

    4.1. Historical Market Volume Analysis, 2014–2018

    4.2. Current and Future Market Volume Projections, 2019–2029

    4.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

5. Global Produced Water Treatment Market – Pricing Analysis

    5.1. Regional Pricing Analysis By Capacity Type (Thsnd bl/day) 

    5.2. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

Request To Browse Full Table of Content, Figure And Tables @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb–86

Examples of key CompaniesCovered

Siemens AG, Alderley plc, Frames group, Aker Solutions ASA, Aquatech international, Schlumberger Limited, FMC Technologies, Veolia, Cetco Energy Services, Eco-tec, ThermoEnergy and eco-sphere

Tags:

More Stories

Hydrogel Contact Lenses Market to Witness Sales Slump in Near Term Due to COVID-19; Long-term Outlook Remains Positive

42 mins ago ankush

Future Market Insights Updates India Construction Chemicals Market Forecast and Analysis as Corona Virus Outbreak Disturbs Investment Plans

2 hours ago ankush

Flare Gas Recovery System Ejector Market in Good Shape in 2020; COVID-19 to Affect Future Growth Trajectory

4 hours ago ankush

You may have missed

Hydrogel Contact Lenses Market to Witness Sales Slump in Near Term Due to COVID-19; Long-term Outlook Remains Positive

42 mins ago ankush

Future Market Insights Updates India Construction Chemicals Market Forecast and Analysis as Corona Virus Outbreak Disturbs Investment Plans

2 hours ago ankush

Produced Water Treatment Market Recorded Strong Growth in 2020; COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Drop Sales

3 hours ago ankush

Flare Gas Recovery System Ejector Market in Good Shape in 2020; COVID-19 to Affect Future Growth Trajectory

4 hours ago ankush

New Future Market Insights Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Bioplastic Packaging Market

5 hours ago ankush