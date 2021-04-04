Produced Water Treatment Market Recorded Strong Growth in 2020; COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Drop Sales

The global Produced Water Treatment market is expected to witness a significant growth, by registering a robust growth rate of nearly 6.1% between 2014 and 2020. Increasing unconventional oil & gas production, rising oil to produced water ratio, growing regulatory standards and water scarcity are among the prominent factors driving the demand for Produced Water Treatment across the globe.

Also, an influx of new treatment system and water treatment technologies by key players such as MIOX Corporation and Aker Solutions ASA is expected to bolster the market growth, thereby increasing competitiveness in the market. Geographically, North America represents a huge market potential followed by MEA and Europe wherein tertiary treatment system holds a significant share.

In this study, we analyze the Global Produced Water Treatment during 2014-2020. We focus on:

Market size and forecast, 2013-2020



Key drivers and developments in Produced Water Treatment



Key Trends and Developments of Produced Water Treatment primary, secondary and tertiary systems



Key Drivers and developments in particular regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Latin America



Onshore and offshore produced water reinjection and disposal trends in all four regions



Key Segments Covered

Produced Water End-use



Onshore reinjection, offshore reinjection and disposal

Produced Water Treatment



Primary, secondary and tertiary



Key Geographies Covered



North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Latin America



Other Key Topics

Onshore and offshore produced water generation, oil:water and gas:water ratios, water treatment technologies, Produced Water Treatment



Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Success Factors

3.1. Capacity Type (Thsnd bl/day) Adoption / Usage Analysis

3.2. Strategic Promotional Strategies

4. Global Produced Water Treatment Market Demand Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast, 2019–2029

4.1. Historical Market Volume Analysis, 2014–2018

4.2. Current and Future Market Volume Projections, 2019–2029

4.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

5. Global Produced Water Treatment Market – Pricing Analysis

5.1. Regional Pricing Analysis By Capacity Type (Thsnd bl/day)

5.2. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

Examples of key CompaniesCovered

Siemens AG, Alderley plc, Frames group, Aker Solutions ASA, Aquatech international, Schlumberger Limited, FMC Technologies, Veolia, Cetco Energy Services, Eco-tec, ThermoEnergy and eco-sphere