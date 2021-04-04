Flare Gas Recovery System Ejector Market in Good Shape in 2020; COVID-19 to Affect Future Growth Trajectory

This Future Market Insights report examines the ‘Flare Gas Recovery System Ejector (FGRS)’ market for the period 2014-2020. The primary objective of this report is to analyse and assess the market for these systems in oil and gas industry across the globe. These systems are increasingly being employed in oil and gas production and refining facilities to mitigate carbon emissions into atmosphere and improve effective utilization of natural gas resources.

Flare Gas Recovery System Ejector consists of compressors, heat exchangers, gaskets, auxiliaries, tanks and other equipment. Compressor is one among the vital components of Flare Gas Recovery System Ejector. These systems are predominantly used for re-injection of natural gas into production well and making natural gas available for reuse such as captive power generation.

The report starts with an overview section describing about natural gas production trends, carbon emission trends relating to flare gas, top flaring countries and also discusses about pros and cons of Flare Gas Recovery System Ejectors and government regulations on flaring. The global Flare Gas Recovery System Ejector market is categorically split under two sections namely: Flare Gas Recovery System Ejector market by regions and by capacity. Additionally, the report provides a qualitative glimpse of the FGRS market by application and competition landscape.

In the next section, FMI covers the Flare Gas Recovery System Ejector market performance in terms of global new unit installations and revenue split since this is detrimental to growth of Flare Gas Recovery System Ejector market. This section also includes FMI’s analyses of key trends, drivers and restraints from supply and demand perspective. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model included in the report better equips and arms client with crystal clear decision making insights.

The next section of report highlights, Flare Gas Recovery System Ejector market analysis based on its capacity or volume of flare gas handled. FMI has segmented them under small, medium, large and very large capacity systems.

Following section’s primary focus is to analyse the Flare Gas Recovery System Ejector market by adoption among various regions; the primary data points referred under the scope of this section include natural gas re-injection trends, carbon emission reduction targets, natural gas production trends and concentration of oil and gas facilities. Furthermore, the market is also studied on the basis of adoption of different systems based on their respective capacities. The study presents key regional trends contributing to the growth of global Flare Gas Recovery System Ejector market, further the study analyses the degree at which drivers and restraints influence the market on regional basis. For this report, Key regions assessed are North America, Eurasia, Europe, Middle East, Africa, South America and Asia Pacific.

Next section presents qualitative data on Flare Gas Recovery System Ejector market by application and also analyses the performance parameters of aforementioned components.

All the above sections, by region and by capacity evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of Flare Gas Recovery System Ejector market for the period 2014-2020. The report has considered 2013 as base year with market values estimated for year 2014 and forecast developed from 2014 onwards.

To calculate the market size, the report considers average selling price of Flare Gas Recovery System Ejector based on its capacity across geographies. The system cost excludes cost of designing, installation and commissioning. Carbon emission reduction targets and increasing re-injection rates have been considered to arrive at new installations across geographies. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by capacity, average prices and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at apt market estimates. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue as well as volume (new installations) of Flare Gas Recovery System Ejector. When developing the forecast of Flare Gas Recovery System Ejector market, the starting point is sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of market, we triangulated the outcome based on different analysis based on supply side, demand side and dynamics of parent market. However, quantifying the market across capacity segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the Flare Gas Recovery System Ejector market.

As previously highlighted, the market for Flare Gas Recovery System Ejector is split into various sub categories based on region and capacity. All these sub segments or categories have been analysed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments relative contribution to growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of many key trends in Flare Gas Recovery System Ejector market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key flare gas recovery capacity segments, regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the Flare Gas Recovery System Ejector market.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth & adoption of Flare Gas Recovery System Ejectors, Future Market Insights developed market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, Flare Gas Recovery System Ejector landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers across the value chain, presence in Flare Gas Recovery System Ejector product portfolio and key differentiators. Few of the market players featured in the section include Zeeco, John Zink Hamworthy Combustion, UOP Honeywell, Ro-Flo Compressors Inc., MPR Industries, Wartsila and Nash (Gardner Denver).

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Assumptions & Acronyms Used

4. Global Flare Gas and Carbon Emission Market Outlook

4.1. Parent market

4.2. Market Value Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth

5. Different Practices

6. Global Flare Gas Recovery System Ejector Market Overview

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Market Dynamics

6.2.1. Drivers

6.2.2. Restraints

6.2.3. Opportunities

6.2.4. Impact Analysis

6.3. Market Value Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth

6.4. Market Volume Forecast (Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

