Gamification in Education Market In-depth Insights, Revenue Details, Regional Analysis by 2028

Global Gamification in Education Market: Overview

Learning is no longer about reading books or making notes. In the recent years, people have found innovative ways to teach and learn. One such interesting learning element is introducing gaming in education. In the past few years, the global gamification in education market has gained huge momentum and is predicted to garner more growth in the coming years.

In the global gamification in education market, companies introduce games in the learning process to make education a fun-filled activity. As a result, people enjoy learning and are able to easily learn concepts. It also helps improving learning capabilities and eventually helping companies achieve better results.

Global Gamification in Education Market: Notable Developments

Some of the notable developments in the global gamification in education market are

Top Hat, a leading company in the global gamification in education market entered an enterprise agreement with Indiana University. According to the deal, the company will provide best-in-class services to nearly 114,000 students in the university.

In July 2018, MPS acquired its counterparts Tata Interactive Systems (TIS) AG and TIS GmbH. This will allow MPS to expand its marketing and engineering capabilities. As a result, it will be able to cater to the U.S. clientele.

In June 2018, NIIT Ltd partnered with Pitney Bowes, according to which the former would provide services like managed training, consulting, vendor management, and demand management.

Bunchball Co. announced the launch of a new gamified mobile engagement. It was aimed to enhance mobile based interaction of employees.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global gamification in education market include –

Bunchball (US)

NIIT (India)

MPS Interactive (India)

Microsoft (US)

D2L (Canada)

Top Hat (Canada)

Classcraft Studios (Canada)

Recurrence (US)

Fundamentor (India)

Cognizant (US)

BLUErabbit (Mexico)

Google (Grasshopper) (US)

Kahoot (Norway)

CK-12 (US)

Kuato Studios (US)

Global Gamification in Education Market: Key Dynamics

Corporate Employees and Professionals Need to Stay Updated

In the fast developing and evolving world, there is always something new left to learn. It has become important for every person in the corporate or professional world to stay updated with the latest methods of work, technology, and leadership. This forms an important basis for growth in the global gamification in education market.

With packed schedules and high work pressure, it is difficult for professionals to focus on learning new techniques. This way, corporates are introducing fun-filled learning techniques to help employees stay updated and improve their work efficiency. These aspects are predicted to boost growth in the global gamification in education market.

Academic Institutions Shifting from Conventional Teaching Methods

At the same time, universities and schools are shifting from conventional teaching methods to interesting learning aspects. This is being done to keep students excited and help improve learning outcomes. Such interests among academic institutions is expected to promote growth in the global gamification in education market.

Technology to Boost Demand

Technology plays a huge role in aiding growth in the global gamification in education market. With new technology entering the market, the products in the global gamification in education market will also evolve. It will also enable players to cater to the varying requirement of their consumers. Further, easy availability of connected devices like smartphones and easy access to internet are some of the other factors that will support growth in the global gamification in education market.

Global Gamification in Education Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, North America is believed to hold the highest share in the global gamification in education market. The presence of large number of technology companies that are known to develop products in the global gamification in education market is a primary factor for growth here. Besides, the well-developed internet infrastructure and high levels of literacy are other factors augmenting demand here. Besides North America, Europe will continue to remain important for companies in the global gamification in education market.

