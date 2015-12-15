White Tea Market Challenges, Analysis and Forecast 2028

Global White Tea Market: Overview

The global white tea market is anticipated to grow over the forecast period. It is one of the tea that is less processed unlike other tea leaves and gaining momentum due to its host of good properties. The pharmaceutical industry is expected to provide impetus to growth in the global white tea market.

Global White Tea Market: Notable Developments

Some of the latest key developments in white tea market are:

In 2019, White tea produced by KDHP, India bags the top position in the Global Tea Championship held in the U.S.

In November 2018, United Nations at the International Trade Centre executed an effort to support women owned tea business in Africa.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global white tea market include –

Vicony Teas Company

Zejiang Tea Group co. Ltd

Goenka Brothers

Subodh Brothers Pvt. Ltd

Lanzhou Waltlets Biotech co. Ltd.

Global White Tea Market: Drivers and Restraints

The factors responsible for the growth in the global white tea market are as follows.

Health Benefits Drives White Tea Market

The white tea is known for an array of health benefits that it offers. It is high in antioxidants; helps prevent cardiovascular disease, nudging the expansion of the global white market. With age we our body tends to produce free radicals and weaken the immune systems and sometimes even results in chronic inflammation. However, with white tee consumption it can be addressed.

The risk of heart disease is associated with lifestyle including eating habits, exercise etc. Polyphenols found in white tea can help in reducing the risk of such heart diseases. This is why it is expected to drive the global white tea market towards a substantial growth in the global white tea market in the upcoming years.

Another factor that is anticipated to surge the global white tea market is it is properties to help reduce the weight. It contains catechins and caffeine which helps in burning fat.

White tea contains natural fluoride, so drinking white tea will only help resist bacteria and prevent formation of plaque. This is expected to push the global white tea to surge during the forecast period.

Cosmetic Industry to Boost Growth

The white tea is widely used in skin care and personal care products due to its antioxidant and other medicinal values. The anti- aging creams, body creams, and moisturizers contains white tea from several cosmetic brands across the globe. Moreover, hand wash; sanitizing soaps also include white, owing to the growth in the global white tea market.

The white tea market is segmented into conventional tea and organic tea, in terms of variety.

Lack of awareness about white tea may dampen the global white tea market. Nonetheless, the rising demand for natural products is expected to provide growth avenues to the global white tea market during the forecast period.

Global White Tea Market: Geographical Analysis

Currently, Western Europe is the largest consumer of white tea followed by North America. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as strong market in the global white tea market. The growth is mainly due to rising concern about health and demand for natural and unprocessed food and beverages.

