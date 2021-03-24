Global Wearable Fitness Trackers Market on a Steady Growth Trail; FMI Provides Projections in Light of COVID-19 Pandemic in its New Revised Report

Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a 10-year forecast for the global wearable fitness trackers market between 2017 and 2027. In terms of value, the wearable fitness trackers market is expected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the wearable fitness trackers market dynamics and trends globally across eight regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA, which influence the current nature and future status of the wearable fitness trackers market over the forecast period.

Report description, structure, and research methodology

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the wearable fitness trackers market and offers insights about the various factors driving the popularity of wearable fitness trackers and their features. The report includes an extensive analysis of key wearable fitness trackers market drivers, wearable fitness trackers market restraints, wearable fitness trackers market trends and market structure. The wearable fitness trackers market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the wearable fitness trackers market based on product type, application, distribution channel and age-groups across different regions globally.

The wearable fitness trackers market is expected to witness considerable revenue growth during the forecast period owing to an increase in health issues such as obesity, diabetes, cancer, blood pressure and other ailments such as body ache, asthma and the like. Most of the people across the globe are becoming more concerned about their health, which is driving the market for wearable fitness trackers. Moreover, rising disposable income and enhanced focus towards living a healthy lifestyle are among factors boosting the revenue of the wearable fitness tracker market.

The global wearable fitness tracker market report starts with an overview of the wearable fitness tracker market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the wearable fitness tracker market.

On the basis of the product type, the wearable fitness tracker market is segmented into wrist wear, leg wear, smart garments and others. Among all these sub-segments, the wrist wear segment is expected to dominate the overall wearable fitness tracker market in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

On the basis of application the wearable fitness tracker market is segmented into pedometer, heart rate monitor, daily activity tracker, call text & calendar, sleep tracking, GPS tracking and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the wearable fitness tracker market is segmented into e-commerce and retail stores. On the basis of age group, the wearable fitness tracker market is segmented as 0-5 years, 6-18 years, 19-24 years, 25-44 years, 45-60 years and 60+ years.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for the wearable fitness trackers market across different regions. This section provides a detailed analysis that covers the key trends.

The next section consists of a detailed analysis of the wearable fitness trackers market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2017–2027 and sets the forecast within the context of the wearable fitness trackers market to include the latest technological developments as well as offerings in the wearable fitness tracker market. This study discusses key trends within countries that contribute to the growth of the wearable fitness tracker market as well as analyses degrees at which drivers are influencing the wearable fitness tracker market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (the U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and the rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany , France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux and the rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland and rest of Eastern Europe), APEJ (China, India, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN and rest of APEJ), Japan, and MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, North Africa and the rest of MEA). This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the wearable fitness tracker market across various regions globally for the period 2017 –2027. We have considered 2016 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the wearable fitness tracker market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the wearable fitness tracker market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on the technology trends. As previously highlighted, the global wearable fitness tracker market is categorised into a number of segments. All segments in terms of product type, application, distribution channel, age-group and different regions are analysed in terms of basis points to understand an individual segment’s relative contribution to the growth of the wearable fitness tracker market. This detailed information is important for the identification of various key trends of the global wearable fitness tracker market.

In addition, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global wearable fitness tracker market.

Competitive scenario of the global wearable fitness trackers market

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the wearable fitness tracker portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the wearable fitness trackers supply chain and the potential players for the same.

Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of capabilities and their success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the wearable fitness tracker market. Some of the key competitors covered in the global wearable fitness tracker market report include Apple Inc.; Fitbit Inc.; Samsung Electronics; Sony Corporation; Xiaomi; Garmin Ltd.; Fossil Group; Jawbone; TomTom International BV and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Key segments covered in the report

Product Type Wrist wear Leg wear Smart garments Others

Application Pedometer Heart rate monitor Daily activity tracker Call text & calendar Sleep tracking GPS tracking Others

Distribution Channel E-Commerce Retail Stores

Age-Group 0-5 Years 6-18 Years 19-24 Years 25-44 Years 45-60 Years 60+ Years



Key regions covered in the report

North America Wearable Fitness Trackers market U.S. Canada

Latin America Wearable Fitness Trackers market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Wearable Fitness Trackers market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Wearable Fitness Trackers market Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

APEJ Wearable Fitness Trackers market China India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC

Japan Wearable Fitness Trackers market

MEA Wearable Fitness Trackers Market GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Key players in the wearable fitness trackers market