Centrifugal Blower Market Study by Recent Developments and Growth Projections to 2024

The innovative product development plays a pivotal part in centrifugal blower market, as different industries use different designs of centrifugal fans with varied blade configurations in series and parallel arrangements for the desired pressure and volume. Depending on the design, the energy efficiency of the centrifugal blowers also varies, paving the way for centrifugal blower market players to bring forth a burst of innovation in their product portfolio.

The increasing energy efficiency of fans can make a significant improvement in the overall energy efficiency of the region, the regional centrifugal blower market has witnessed a spurt in innovations, with the launch of blowers with better controls and optimized designs.

In conjunction with the rising number of energy efficiency policies, centrifugal blower market size is anticipated to surpass $4 billion by 2024.

Speaking along the lines of centrifugal blowers and their application in Europe, it is worth mentioning that the region accounted for 30% of the global centrifugal blower market volume in 2017. The positive economic growth in the continent combined with a rise in product applications across sectors such as mining, chemical, pulp & paper, power, etc., has increased the demand for power in both industrial and domestic sectors, stimulating Europe centrifugal blower market trends. The rising demand for uninterrupted and clean power generation has also spurred the regional centrifugal blower industry size, given that medium and low pressure centrifugal blowers are used to supply air for furnace temperature maintenance and fuel combustion in power stations.

Since January 2011 for instance, motors are required to have minimum efficiency classes that are established in the eco-design directive (based on the framework directive 2005/32/EC). In response, manufacturers have come to offer energy saving fans that not only fulfil the specified requirements but significantly exceed what is expected.

Centrifugal Blower Market in the recent years, has witnessed a steady growth rate due to the extensive product application in myriad industries subject to its uncomplicated design, efficiency and durability. The speed of air streams passing through can be efficiently regulated even with a simple centrifugal blower, quite overtly then, advanced blowers have found applications in mining, cement plants, and power stations – domains that demand a large movement of air or gas. Indeed, the mining industry alone accounted for 15% of the centrifugal blower industry share in 2017, driven by the fact that it requires continuous exhaust, cooling and ventilation in tunnels and underground passages.

According to surveys, fans use approximately 40% of the energy required in HVAC systems. In Sweden, the ECiS AB measured the performance of 767 industrial fans in existing HVAC systems between the years 2005 and 2009 and figured that the energy efficiency of the fans is around 33%. A minor share of fans were endowed with an efficiency of 50% to 60% – far below the EU requirement for the energy efficiency of fans. Considering that Sweden has the reputation for being one of the more technologically advanced and energy efficient countries in the European Union, it was conjectured that the energy efficiency of fans and blowers in other EU countries will probably be lower.

In a world where energy saving is taking up increased precedence, key players in the centrifugal blower industry like Atlas Copco, Airmake Cooling Systems, HSI Blower, Cleantek, Aerotech Equipments and Projects Pvt. Ltd, Kaeser Kompressors, and Alfotech Fans have heavily invested in research and development programs. These players are not only vying for superiority in the market but also bringing more innovative products in the mainstream centrifugal blower market that can keep up with more stringent regulations regarding energy conservation.

