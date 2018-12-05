Positive Displacement Blowers Market to 2024 – Revenue Outlook and Opportunities Forecast

Most of the countries in the European Union have taken supportive initiatives to implement strict emission norms governing this industry. In 2016, the council of EU deployed an industrial emission directive to control hazardous emissions. The regulation mainly limits emissions from industrial boilers, which primarily emits mercury, and SOx dust. In order to comply with this regulatory framework, many companies are increasingly implementing advanced blower technologies to reduce emissions. Many coal-fired power plants have also installed vacuum systems to evacuate air leakage from condensers. Efforts undertaken at a global level to reduce the impact of emitted gases such as NOx, Sox, and CO2 on the environment are certain to augment the revenue graph of positive displacement blowers market.

Positive displacement blowers market, a paramount constituent of the HVAC and construction space, has been making news for all the right reasons in recent times. Powered by the escalating product application for power generation, aquaculture, and packaging, the vertical has been experiencing a positive growth graph. Leading behemoths across major industry segments have been giving increasing preference for positive displacement blowers, given that they increase the safety and energy efficiency of industrial equipment. The high degree of product demand is considerably encouraging giants in positive displacement blowers industry to extend their portfolio as well, in turn driving them to establish new facility centers across various geographies. The deployment of stringent norms to limit emissions from industrial sectors across various countries is also another prime factor pushing positive displacement blowers market trends.

As of now, the versatility of advanced products for a wide range of applications has been yielding fruitful opportunities for the participants in positive displacement blower industry. The rising awareness about the need for energy efficiency among the players in the manufacturing, chemical, and automotive sectors is also expected to escalate the product demand over the years ahead. With the continuous advent of innovative vacuum products for a considerably large consumer base, positive displacement blowers market will surpass revenue collection of USD 3 billion by the end of 2024.

Considering the growing demand for blowers across the developed economies, Busch SE, recently in 2017, expanded its facility in Austin, Texas. This new facility, equipped with the latest technologies, is constructed around an efficient flow line process. In fact, this leading technology company is looking forward to doubling its pump manufacturing capacity to offer complete product ranges on large scale to customers, in addition to the facility expansion. The strategy of fulfilling the customers’ requirements by providing support will also generate lucrative opportunities for the players in positive displacement blowers market over the years ahead.

While the competitive spectrum of positive displacement blowers market comprises major big shots such as Eurus Blowers, Hitachi, Aerzen, and Gardner Denver, Busch SE has been touted to be one of the most appreciable contributors of this vertical. Aided by technological advancements, Busch SE has set a standard for other players regarding industrial vacuum pumps manufacturing. In the last few decades, the company has introduced highly innovative technologies, which are currently implemented in several vacuum system applications. In 2016 for instance, Busch SE unveiled its range of compressors, blowers, and vacuum pumps, which are designed to be used in different types of environmental applications, essentially focusing on water and wastewater treatment facilities. The company’s myriad range of blowers certainly strengthened its stance in positive displacement blowers industry the same year.

Busch’s three-bladed rotary lobe blowers have made quite a lasting impression on positive displacement blowers market, given that they can remove oils, fats, and heavy mineral particles from wastewater treatment plants very effectively. Indeed, they have been majorly deployed in aeration tanks to carry out biological purification of wastewater. Taking into account the reliability and excellent capability of these blowers to supply dissolved oxygen, many municipal corporations and chemical companies have deployed them in wastewater treatment plants on a large scale. The increasing use of these products for the decomposition of organic components in water treatment plants is likely to boost positive displacement blowers industry share.

