Hoist Controller Market to 2025 – Demand Insights and Future Projections

Hoist controller market growth is highly ancillary to the increased demand for cranes and hoists across manufacturing domains for material handling purposes. An anticipated trend to watch for remains the rivalry between North America and Asia Pacific in terms of regional contendership. For the record, North America held the second largest share in the global landscape in 2017. The region is forecast to register a revenue of USD 24 million by 2025. A presence of large manufacturing base in tandem with the rising demand for automated hoist controllers will mainly characterize the North America hoist controller market trends.

Persistently channelized by dynamic technological breakthroughs in lifting ecosystem, hoist controller market is set to trigger a consequential transformation over the coming timeframe. In terms of commercialization, the overall business space is slated to cross USD 104 million by 2025.

As per reliable estimates, China construction industry size in 2017 stood at more than 25 trillion yuan, which indeed resulted in an extensive demand for hoist controllers from the cement sector. In fact, the cement sector procured a massive chunk of the overall end-use landscape of this fraternity in 2017. By 2025, the overall handheld hoist controller market size from cement applications is projected to surpass USD 19 million by 2025.

Hoist controller market is claimed to be a considerably paramount business space, given the agonizing attempts by the researchers toward unlocking the potential of the technology across various off-beat spheres. By 2025, the global hoist market is projected to surpass a valuation of USD 3 billion with a CAGR of 5% over the coming seven years. Overtly, the expansion would leave a synonymous impact on the worldwide hoist controller industry outlook. Electric hoists, in this regard, are slated to contribute immensely to the overall commercialization potential of this vertical. In the year 2017, the electric hoists procured a mammoth 90% of the product landscape and are anticipated to witness an industry share of more than USD 100 million by 2025.

In addition to the cement sector, another major end-use vertical gaining significant momentum in the market is military. In a recent turn of events, Bluedrop, an acclaimed name in the hoist controller industry made it to the headlines with its launch of virtual reality hoist stimulator. The USD 1.1 million stimulator setting a groundbreaking example of technology interventions in hoist controller market, is deemed to enable training in an affordable, safer, and eco-friendly manner. Reported to be delivered to 12 Wing Shearwater next month, this environmentally viable rescue training simulator is likely to mark its footprint in the military applications of Hoist controller market.

It is prudent to mention that the emerging economies are gaining commendable traction in context of the demand contribution of these controllers. The chief attributing factor is the rapid industrialization in these belts. Endorsed by the rising economic portfolio, APAC stands as one of the strongest avenues for hoist controller market expansion, with an anticipated market share of USD 32 million by 2025. China, India, and Japan are touted to be the chief revenue pockets for the APAC belt, with the expanding construction sector bagging the growth credit.

