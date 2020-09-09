Pocket Door Market – Trend Analysis and Future Demand Insights by Leading Players to 2024

One of the most prominent beneficiaries of the newly emerging trends in the HVAC and construction industry, the pocket door market has witnessed a steady growth in its remuneration scale over the recent years. The demand for pocket doors has been essentially driven by its aesthetic appeal as these are widely used in home offices, laundry or utility rooms, bathrooms, and closets. Moreover, there has been a considerable shift in the consumer preference, of late, with a growing number of home-buyers opting for smaller living spaces particularly in the newly constructed residential buildings. In this context, major stakeholders in the pocket door industry have been attempting to establish a commendable presence in the emerging and developed nations alike.

Even though the commercialization scale of the overall pocket door market seems to have been witnessing a decent uptick in the recent years, it would be prudent to take note of a few limitations of these doors that may hinder the prospective growth of this vertical. Apparently, sliding pocket doors cannot be installed as firmly as conventional doors which results in lack of easy accessibility for anyone suffering from bone disorders that limit the usage of hands. These doors often fall off their tracks, are generally problematic to lock, and require more dexterity to open and shut as compared to user-friendly and well-designed conventional doors. In addition to this, pocket doors are quite ineffective in preventing noise traveling from one room to the next.

There has been a surge in the revamp of heritage residential buildings and monuments which has propelled the pocket door market share in the recent times. For instance, the redevelopment project of Homerton Baptist Church in East London included the deployment of pocket door systems of Eclisse, a dominant firm partaking in the global pocket door industry. The renovation of this 1960s establishment has been undertaken to set up suitable halls and rooms to accommodate the growth of church and meet the needs of the local community. With the adoption of such novel construction design and the architectural benefits provided by these products, the commercialization potential of the overall pocket door market can be termed as highly-promising.

The increasing requirement for space optimization has invariably resulted in the necessity to free up the floor space – a factor that can be termed as being instrumental in strengthening the demand for pocket doors in the construction sector. Various favorable standardized procedures being put in place by international associations such as Windows & Doors Manufacturers Association (WDMA) and American Architectural Manufacturers Association (AAMA) have emerged as the preeminent factors to have driven the pocket door market share in the recent years.

Powered by rising investments in commercial and residential construction projects across emerging nations coupled with a drastic shift in consumer preference toward aesthetically superior and premium sliding doors, the remuneration portfolio of the global pocket door market is anticipated to exceed USD 10 billion by 2024.

In this context, the standard practices prescribed by AAMA for installing windows and doors in commercial buildings have been rather helpful in reducing the total costs of manufacturing of sliding doors. These practices aim at maximizing product performance, lowering the instances of callbacks, promoting installation of energy-efficient products, and decreasing the deficiencies in the installation of windows and doors specifically across commercial establishments.

With an aim to ward off the adverse impact of the aforementioned restraints on product penetration, prominent firms operating in pocket door market have been making concerted efforts to bring about major changes in the way doors are currently being designed. With the rapid adoption of enhanced security features such as smart access controls and the advent of high-grade automation tools would further aid industry players in overcoming several limitations of pocket doors.

