Workforce Analytics Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Infor, Verint, Teleopti

Global Workforce Analytics Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Workforce Analytics Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are NICE Systems (Israel), Infor (United States), Workforce Software (United States), Kronos (United States), Verint (United States), Teleopti (Sweden), InVision AG (Germany), Monet Software (United States), Calabrio (United States) and Clicksoftware (United States)

Brief Overview on Workforce Analytics

Workforce analytics comes under people analytics and used for the measurement of behaviours of employees and analysing them to improve the business performance. It uses the statistical method and software to make decisions related to hiring, prediction of employee turnover, testing effective policies, analyse workforce need and others. The workforce analytics tools are placed in the ERP systems. Through this systems the processes can be automated and the manual errors are reduced. These factors are increasing the demand in workforce analytic tools which is fueling the market growth.

Workforce Analytics Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by End Users (Banking, Insurance, Government, Retail, Logistics, Healthcare, Manufacturing), Organization size (Large enterprises, SME’s), Component (Solution, Services), Deployment (On premises, Cloud based)

Market Drivers

Increasing Need of Workforce Management in Various Organisation Owing to Rising Complexity

Change in Work Dynamics is Fuelling the Market Growth

Market Trend

Technological Innovations Leading to More Insights to Employee Data

Growing Adoption of Workforce Analytics in Small and Mid-Size Business

Restraints

Changing Structure of Government Policies and Regulations

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Workforce Analytics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Workforce Analytics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Workforce Analytics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Workforce Analytics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Workforce Analytics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Workforce Analytics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Workforce Analytics Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Workforce Analytics Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

