Digital Marketing Analytics Market to Suffer Slight Decline in 2020, Efforts to Mitigate Coronavirus-related Disruptions Ramp Up

A recent market study published by FMI on the digital marketing analytics market includes a global industry analysis for 2014-2018 and an opportunity assessment for 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of this market are obtained with maximum precision.

Digital Marketing Analytics Market Taxonomy

The global digital marketing analytics market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.

Solution

Software

Services Consulting Design & Implementation Support & Maintenance



Application

Social Media Marketing

Email Marketing

SEO Marketing

Pay Per Click Marketing

Content Marketing

Video Marketing

Display Marketing

End User

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the market, which includes key findings and statistics of the market. It also offers demand and supply-side trends pertaining to this market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to and its properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps readers understand the scope of the market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are also provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes factors that have emerged as key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05 – Demand Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section explains the value analysis for the global digital marketing analytics market during the forecast period of 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019-2029). Along with this, the pricing analysis of the market at the regional level has also been provided in this section.

Chapter 06 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis of the market. Moreover, in-depth information about market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 07 – Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Solution

Based on solution, the market is segmented into software and services. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the market and market attractiveness analysis.

Chapter 08 – Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Application

Based on application, market is segmented into social media marketing, email marketing, SEO marketing, pay per click marketing, content marketing, video marketing and display marketing. In this chapter, readers can find information about developments and key trends in the market.

Chapter 09 – Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by End User

Based on end user, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. In this chapter, readers can find information about developments and key trends in the digital marketing analytics market.

Chapter 10 – Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the market is expected to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 11 – North America Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis on the growth of the North America market, along with country-wise assessment of the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find pricing analysis, regional trends, volume analysis, and market growth based on product, Enterprise Size, and countries in North America.

Chapter 12 – Latin America Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the market in countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 13 -Europe Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the market in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, Russia and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 14 – East Asia Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the market in Eastern Europe countries such as China, Japan and South Korea.

Chapter 15 – South Asia and Pacific Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the market in South Asia by focusing on India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Oceania and Rest of South Asia. This section also helps readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the market in South Asia.

Chapter 16 – Middle East and Africa Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the market is expected to grow in major countries of the Middle East & Africa region, such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Turkey, and the Rest of Middle East and Africa, during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 17 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the digital marketing analytics market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolios.

Chapter 18 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of prominent stakeholders in the digital marketing analytics market, along with the detailed information about each company, which include the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Adobe Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP AG, Salesforce.Com Inc., Pega-Systems, Microsoft Corporation, Teradata Corporation, Hubspot, Hewlett-Packard (HP) and SAS Institute Inc.

Chapter 19 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the digital marketing analytics market report.

Chapter 20 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the market.